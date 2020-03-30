The boys and girls are coming back to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge.
The organization on Tuesday again will offer childcare, but the program will be limited to 36 children and focused on club members whose guardians are “first responders or essential staff.” New applicants will be enrolled on a first-come, first-served basis — a change in how the organization operates normally.
“We typically offer child care after school and during the summer for children attending Martinsville City Public Schools and Sanville Elementary School,” BGCBR Chief Executive Officer Joanie Petty said. “Our club sites are in the schools. So when the governor announced that schools would be closed for two weeks, our after-school program was also displaced.
“At first we were permitted to use the schools for childcare until the governor announced there could be no gatherings of more than 10 people. We are licensed by the Department of Social Services, and at that time, no restrictions had been waived to allow us to operate outside of the normal guidelines.”
Gov. Ralph Northam on March 21 tasked licensed childcare programs to work together to meet the growing need for childcare for first responders and essential employees, so Petty went to work.
“We reached out to our club parents first and assessed our space at our administrative offices and teen center,” Petty said. “Our capacity is 36 children — groups of eight with two staff.
“We have to keep our groups small to ensure safety, sanitation, supervision, stages of development and appropriate activities for the age group.
“When we called our club parents, we had 24 children of essential employees and health care workers, and they were so relieved to know their children could come back to the club.”
Petty said it was not a simple matter of opening the doors and providing the service. Specific guidelines had to be followed before they could open.
“We were being diligent and did not want to put any of our club members, staff and parents at risk by operating outside of what was mandated by the governor, the Department of Social Services and Boys & Girls Clubs of America,” Petty said. “We have contacted Martinsville City Public Schools, and they are aware and are willing to collaborate with us if there is an opportunity to serve additional students at our club sites within the schools during this time of social distancing and school closures.
“For now, we are utilizing the current space we rent from the Christ Episcopal Church. This church family has been more than gracious, generous and understanding of our club’s needs.
“They have made every effort to accommodate our kids for this, for our summer camp and for other events that support our club’s mission.”
The child-care program will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the cost is $80 per week per child. That fee includes tutoring with school work, snacks, enrichment programs, activities and supervision.
Petty said the limited number of spots is based on the size of their available licensed facilities at 311 East Church St., Suite B. Without access to their other licensed sites at Patrick Henry Elementary, Albert Harris Elementary and Clearview Early Learning Center, 36 children is all they can take.
“There are other programs that are serving kids,” Petty said. “The YMCA has been offering child care and some churches as well.
“BGCBR was part of the initial conversation about addressing the childcare needs that was convened by The Harvest Foundation on March 15. At that time, we could provide staff, but we had no location that we could operate out of due to the then licensing restrictions.
“Those restrictions have changed, allowing us to utilize our own space.”
Petty said she has reached out to the United Way and The Harvest Foundation to let them know the BGCBR is approved to serve childcare during the COVID-19 crisis.
Although a fund within those organizations has been set up to provide childcare assistance directly to parents, this BGCBR program is not receiving any direct funds.
“We have contacted Phillip [Wenkstern] at the United Way … the United Way is the fiscal agent managing the emergency childcare fund that was granted by Harvest, and he has asked us questions, but for whatever reason, the BGCBR is not approved for the funds for parents at this point,” Petty said. “We are still working on it and want to make sure our parents have as many resources possible.”
Petty said she is also working with the Department of Social Services for qualifying parents.
“We are working with other funders, but for now, no other funding source has been identified,” she said.
Petty said the club gladly would accept any donations of snacks, water, juice and any extra sanitation supplies.
“We were stunned when everything just stopped,” Petty said. “It was a huge relief that we could finally make something happen.”
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.