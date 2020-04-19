Regional airport gets grant
Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Spencer will receive economic relief from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the offices of U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith announced Tuesday.
The airport will get $69,000 for safety measures, one of 47 airports in Virginia to receive a piece of the the $10 billion in CARES for airports’ prevention, preparation and response surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The senators’ release noted that airports were hit hard by the precautions taken in the COVID-19 crisis.
“That’s why we’re glad to know that airports across Virginia will be able to count on some economic relief so that they can continue critical safety projects,” the senators said in a joint statement.
Farmers markets reopen
The Stuart Farmers’ Market announced it would open for the season starting May 1. The Martinsville Farmer’s Market had opened on Saturday.
Because of ongoing restrictions, customers of both markets are required to order from vendors and pick up wares in parking areas at the markets. Both markets are publishing the lists of wares and contact information on their websites.
Customers must contact the vendors or the market and place their orders. In Stuart, customers can pickup orders at 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. In Martinsville pickup is on Saturday mornings. In both cases customers must remain in their vehicles. In Stuart exact cash is required.
MCPS presents
program
Martinsville City Public Schools officials will present a webinar on Tuesday that will be broadcast to all schools divisions in Virginia.
Superintendent Zeb Talley, Assistant Superintendent Angilee Downing, Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon and Martinsville Middle School Principal Cynthia Tarpley will present “Transforming a High Poverty School Division: Our Students Don’t Have Time to Wait” at noon.
“I am extremely pleased that the MCPS division has been selected for this presentation,” Talley said in a release. “Our staff works very hard to remove barriers from student learning. Students, teachers, and the supporters along with staff are doing an excellent job educating our students while showing our community that they can achieve the impossible!”
This program was presented at the Virginia School Board Association conference in November and in Martinsville City on Jan. 23.
Food grant from Truist
Feeding Southwest Virginia announced it had received a $50,000 grant from Truist Financial Corporation to purchase 4,500 packaged food boxes that will feed a family of four for four days, which means nearly 17,500 individuals struggling with hunger will be fed through this funding.
The grant is part of the financial services company’s Truist Cares initiative, a $25 million philanthropic pledge announced in March to support basic needs, medical supplies and financial hardship relief due to COVID-19.
Road projects
- Work began March 18 on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and he addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Work continues — and the completion deadline has been extended — in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- A portion of Deer Run Road in Patrick County will be closed to through traffic between Fawn Road and the Franklin County Line for two bridge replacements. During this time, a detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be reopened by April 24.
- A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
