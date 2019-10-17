BRIEFLY
Area schools get safety grants
Ten schools in Henry and Patrick counties and Martinsville were awarded School Security Equipment grants, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Thursday.
Grants were awarded to 340 schools in 70 school divisions to pay for video monitoring systems, voice and video internal communications systems, mass notification systems, visitor-identification systems, access control systems, two-way radios, security vestibules and other security upgrades, the release said.
The criteria for the awards — developed by the Virginia Department of Education and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services — give priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades. This year additional weight was given to applications from elementary schools.
The awards:
- Henry County Public Schools received $41,383 for Axton Elementary and Drewry Mason Elementary Schools and Fieldale-Collinsville and Laurel Park Middle Schools.
- Martinsville City Public Schools received $80,553 for Albert Harris and Patrick Henry Elementary Schools, Martinsville High and Martinsville Middle.
- Patrick County Schools received $15,943 for Patrick County High and Patrick Springs Elementary.
The maximum annual award for a school division is now $250,000, compared with $100,000 previously. Next year, the total annual appropriation for the program will double, from $6 million, to $12 million. A local match of 25% is required of most divisions.
Red Ribbon week kickoff event today
CHILL, a youth-led program in area high schools, will be hosting its first Red Ribbon Week kickoff festival on Friday. CHILL stands for Communities Helping Improve Local Lives. The youth volunteer their time to act as leaders and use their voices to spread awareness about substance abuse.
Red Ribbon week began after a DEA agent was killed in Mexico. CHILL decided to get back to the root of why Red Ribbon Week is important. Its theme is “Life takes you higher than drugs.”
CHILL has partnered with Piedmont Arts to have this event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the R.P Gravely-A.J Lester Art Garden at 207 Starling Ave. in Martinsville. The event is sponsored by the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority and Drug Free MHC Coalition.
Community partners will set up booths to advertise their expertise with various activities and giveaways. Visitors will receive tickets at each booth that they can then enter to win a bicycle and a television. Chalk artist Nate Baranowski of Chicago will be creating a 3D art piece unique to the community and the message CHILL is trying to spread. There are various ways for visitors to enter additional drawings.
Time for entries for annual photo show
The Reynolds Homestead will host the second annual Nancy Susan Reynolds Memorial Photography Show Nov. 7-20, but now is the time for photographers in Patrick, Henry, Stokes (N.C.), Surry, Franklin, Floyd and Carroll counties to take their entries to the Reynolds Homestead.
The theme is “Transitions,” and categories for the adult division are Architecture, People, Nature, Events and Special (travel, tourism, pets, other). The youth division is not divided into categories.
Entries will be accepted starting Sunday and continuing through Wednesday. The schedule:
- Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
- Monday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Tuesday, noon-7 p.m.
- Wednesday, 9-5
Entry fees are $10 per entry for a maximum of 3 entries for adults, and $5 per entry for a maximum of 3 entries for youth. Entry forms can be picked up at the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and the Reynolds Homestead or at www.reynoldshomestead.vt.edu. Questions about rules may be directed to 276-694-7181.
Outstanding vets nominees due today
Today is the deadline for nominees for “Outstanding Military Veteran” in Martinsville and Henry County, which will be announced at the Veterans Day Service at HJDB Event Center at 6 p.m. Nov. 11.
Nomination forms are available at www.martinsville-va.gov and www.hencountyva.gov and also at the City Municipal Building and county administrator’s office. All nominations must be received at the city manager’s office or county administrator’s office by 5 p.m. Friday
Questions should be directed to the city manager’s office or the county administrator’s office.{p align=”center”}
