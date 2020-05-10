An Axton man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs following a Wednesday afternoon chase by a rescue squad that ended with a pickup truck overturning along Memorial Drive.
Danville police say the incident began 4:40 p.m. when Anthony Giles, 35, stopped his pickup truck at a red light on Piedmont Drive, at the Lowes Drive intersection, and didn't go when the light turned green. Stopping there forced several cars to swerve around him.
Giles then shifted into reverse, police report, backing into a pickup truck belonging to the Danville Life Saving Crew. He then shifted into drive and motored south along Piedmont Drive, drifting in and out of the lanes, police report. The driver of the Life Saving Crew pickup followed with emergency lights flashing, which automatically triggered traffic signals to stop traffic and keep all the intersections open to prevent any wrecks.
Eventually, Giles turned right turn onto Memorial Drive, veered off the right side of the road, overturned and careened into a utility pole guy wire. The wire, a tensioned cable used to stabilize a utility pole, landed in the roadway, stopping traffic along that section of Memorial Drive for several hours as first responders cleared the scene.
Giles was transported to a hospital for treatment and was released, police report. No other injuries were reported.
Eastman awards dividend
The board of directors of Eastman Chemical Company, which has facilities in Henry County, has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 66 cents per share, payable on July 10 to for all holdings as of June 15.
Eastman, with headquarters in Kingsport, Tenn., is a specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products and employs approximately 14,500 people worldwide, including several hundred in Henry County. It reported approximately $9.3 billion in revenues last year, the company said in a release.
At that same meeting of meeting of stockholders in Kingsport the company also voted to re-elect Humberto P. Alfonso, Brett D. Begemann, Mark J. Costa, Edward L. Doheny II, Julie F. Holder, Renée J. Hornbaker, Kim Ann Mink, James J. O’Brien, David W. Raisbeck, and Charles K. Stevens III to 1-year terms on its board.
The company rejected a proposal by stockholders that the board of directors permit stockholders to act by written consent without a meeting.
Additional information can be found at investors.eastman.com.
Riggleman named to China Task Force
U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Charlottesville) has been named to the House GOP Leader’s China Task Force, which will develop policies, ideas and legislative strategy to combat the threat posed by the Chinese Communist Party.
Riggleman, whose district includes an eastern sliver of Henry County, said he believed the Chinese government “absolutely lied about COVID19 and … need to be taken to task for their dangerous behavior."
Road projects
- A project to improve safety at the intersection where U.S. 220 connects with U.S. 220 Business and Route 688 will include construction of directional islands that will prevent left turns from the intersecting roads and a left turn lane to be added for U-turns on U.S. 220 immediately south of the intersection. The completion date is scheduled for late 2020.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August 2020.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- A portion of Ararat Highway in Patrick County will be closed to through traffic approximately 1.7 miles from Squirrel Spur Road and less than half a mile from Raven Rock Road for a bridge replacement. Detours and directional signs are in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened this week.
