An Axton man man died Sunday as the result of a wreck in Henry County.
According to Virginia State Police Sgt. Rick Garletts, John Lee Scott, 63, was driving a 2002 Ford Taurus north on Route 697 (Mitchell Road) at 12:40 p.m. when he failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Route 650 (Irisburg Road) and was struck by a 2020 GMC Terrain.
Scott was wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
No other details were made available.
COVID-19 business event
Longwood Small Business Development Center Director Michael Scales will be at the main shelter at the J. Frank Wilson Park on East Church Street Extension in Martinsville at 10 a.m. Wednesday to explain how small business owners apply for federal money related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Application forms will be available. Because of social distancing, the session will be limited to eight people at a time but will be repeated as needed.
Recent cancellations
- The Bassett Ruritan Club on Philpott Dam Road has canceled its monthly breakfast and regular meeting for April.
- Pocahontas Baptist Church has canceled its Holy Week services. This includes the Pickers & Fiddlers event scheduled for Saturday and a community meal scheduled for April 16.
- Henry County Voter Registration office will be closed to the public until further notice. But the office will serve the voting public. You can call 276-638-5108, 276-634-4697 or 276-634-4698 or email estone@co.henry.va.us. To register to vote, update voter registration or request an absentee ballot, visit https://vote.elections.virginia.gov/VoterInformation or call or email to have an application mailed to you.
- Voter registrar offices in Martinsville are closed. Online voter registration and applying for a ballot by mail can be accomplished at https://www.elections.virginia.gov./. A form also can be printed at https://www.martinsville-va.gov/government/registrar and then mailed to P.O. Box 1323, Martinsville, 24114, or faxed to 276-403-5258. For questions call 276-403-5122.
