For nearly a month, Matilda Mullins of Henry County had a Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $100,000 in her possession, but she hadn’t get around to checking the winning numbers.
But after the drawing on Nov. 7, a release from the lottery agency said, she checked and found out she won the top prize.
“Of course, I went into shock immediately,” she told lottery officials as she claimed her prize.
She said she bought her winning ticket at the Fas Mart at 1015 Fairystone Park in Bassett.
Mullins, who works as a school bus aide, told officials that the winnings would come in handy for Christmas shopping.
Christmas Cheer launches fundraising
The Christmas Cheer program kicked off its 2019 fundraising with a goal of $50,000. Saturday’s Big Bird Toy Run generated dollars and toys for the holiday program to help children.
Ralph Lawson of the American Red Cross’s Blue Ridge office is leading the effort. He said in an email that the review committee is working on the applications with plans are to assist more than 750 families and hundreds of children with giant food boxes and toys.
He said a crew recently started to box toys and that food boxes already are packed.
Dalton award nominees sought
Here's a reminder that nominations for the 19th annual Jack Dalton Community Service Award are being accepted through 5 p.m. Dec. 27. This award is presented to the resident of who “best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service,” a release from Henry County said.
Nominations should be based on the candidates’ personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping promote the quality of life in Henry County. Nominees must have primarily performed the service for which they are being nominated within the calendar year 2019.
All nominations must be submitted online or using the approved nomination form, which can be found at www.henrycountyva.gov.
C-PEG boot-camp applications
The Martinsville- Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) is launching its application process for 2020 for Startup Martinsville-Henry County, an entrepreneurial mentoring program with an 8-week entrepreneurial boot-camp program for startups and 4-week boot-camp for growing companies.
The application process is competitive and requires that applicants agree to the program guidelines. Jan. 7 is the application deadline. The application is available at www.martinsville.com/startup.
Road work projects
» Lee Ford Camp Road and Soapstone Road will have intermittent traffic disruptions as AEP crews pull lines for a new power line. This work will continue through Friday.
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
