'Beauty and the Beast' cast set
Chelsea Lavinder will be Beauty and Isaiah Young will be The Beast in the Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players’ latest production, which will hit the stage at the end of July.
Rehearsals for “Beauty and the Beast” will start Wednesday, and the show will run at 7 p.m. July 18-20 and 25-27 and at 2 p.m. July 21 and 28.
Other members of the cast are Rick Costine as Maurice; Tim Loman as Gaston; Scott Harmon as Lefou; Liz Ashby, Morgan Young, & Taylor Hundley as Silly Girls; Brian Lane as Brian Lane; Devin Pendleton as Lumiere; Zoe Kirk as Babette; Janemarie Laucella as Mrs. Potts; Mary Evelyn Quirk as Chip; Megan Greytak as Madame de la Grande Bouche.
The ensemble are Morgan Amos, Jessica Anderson, Anna Beach, Trinity Bowman, Logan Carter, Amber Collier, Victor Dalton, Kamori Dillard, Austin Gilbert, Ashton Gravely, Ivanna Gutierrez, Tahliyah Hodge, Tah’sean Hodge, Trey Linster, Anna Locklear, Kayden Moore, Lillie Sapp, Brian Seay, Heather Shivley, Addison Soper, Grace Thompson, Scott Trent, Pam Van Nutt, Mia Waddell and Pamela Wall.
Graduation alerts
This is graduation week in Henry County, and that means a lot of traffic issues.
Graduation dates and times:
Carlisle School, 6 p.m., Friday
Bassett High School, 7 p.m. Friday
Magna Vista High School, 9 a.m. Saturday
Martinsville High School, 10 a.m. Saturday
Patrick County High School, 7 p.m. May 31
Traffic alerts have been posted for the graduations:
MAGNA VISTA: Attendees must use Route 687 (Soapstone Road) to travel to the school. Route 688 (Lee Ford Camp Road) will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. All traffic must use Soapstone Road from U.S. 220, U.S. 58 or Joseph Martin Highway. Traffic on Magna Vista School Road will be one way, using both lanes to the parking areas.
BASSETT: Traffic will be heavy between 6 and 9 p.m. on Riverside Drive, TB Stanley Highway, The Great Road and U.S. 220. Traffic will enter Bassett High School using two lanes separated by traffic cones. Drivers are asked not to switch lanes for reasons of safety and speed. Officers and attendants will be on hand to assist with parking.
Henry County Sheriff’s Office will handle traffic control, and message boards also will be in place to provide directional information.