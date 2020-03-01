Hearing set for
South Connector route
You have a few weeks, but the Virginia Department of Transportation this week scheduled its next public hearing on the planned route for what it calls the Martinsville Southern Connector Study Route 220 Environmental Impact Statement.
This hearing, Drewry Mason Elementary School, on U.S. 220 Business in Ridgeway, will be at 6-8 p.m. March 26.
VDOT recently signed off on the plan it had reviewed for the route, this one agreeing with the wishes of the Henry County Board of Supervisors on an adjustment suggested by affected residets.
The connector would extend from the North Carolina state line to a point on the U.S. 220/U.S. 58 bypass.
VDOT’s public hearing will solicit input on its draft plans, which document the purpose and need, range of alternatives and an analysis of the impacts of each alternative on a host of social and environmental resources.
The hearing will be in open-house format and provide an opportunity for the public to discuss the study with VDOT representatives. The hearing will include a video presentation that will run throughout the evening.
Comments may be submitted at the hearing, on the study website at www.virginiadot.org/martinsvilleconnector, by e-mail to Martinsville220@VDOT.Virginia.Gov, by texting ROUTE220 to 77948 to receive the survey link, or by mail to Angel Aymond, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad.
Blue Ridge Airport gets grant from state
Blue Ridge Regional Airport was one of the recipients this week to split $1.111 million in awards by the Virginia Aviation Board.
Blue Ridge Regional, which is undergoing an significant expansion plan during the next few years, received $108,657 for relocation of Virginia 698 and expanding its apron.
Among other grants, Danville Regional Airport received $144,800 for HVAC replacement in its terminal.
“These projects are vitally important for public safety and customer service needs,” VAB Chairman Rod Hall said said in the release announcing the grants.
Said Mark Flynn, director of the Virginia Department of Aviation: “While the commonwealth doesn’t own a single airport, we have one of the best aviation systems in the nation. These public-use airports are the economic engines that enable communities to thrive and provide a most effective way of moving people and goods.”
HCPS to facilitate
summer food program
Henry County School Nutrition again is a sponsor of the USDA Summer Food Service Program.
Groups who are hosting students/children during the summer months for any type of activities (day camps, vacation Bible schools, tutoring, etc.) can receive free meals or snacks to give to the children who come to their site.
To get more information or to set up a site to receive food, call 276-638-1159 and ask about the Summer Food Service Program.
Sites that would like to start serving meals/snacks at the beginning of June or by June 10 need to register their sites with School Nutrition by April 1. Sites with later dates of service may be added throughout the summer; but at least 2 weeks of notoice before the site begins service must be given so that enough food and supplies can be ordered.
Meals will be provided to all children age 18 and under, without charge and will be the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
2 new road projects
in Patrick County
Virginia DOT announced two new projects beginning Monday in Patrick County:
- A portion of Moorefield Store Road will be closed to through traffic from Ayers Orchard Road to Corns Road for a pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by March 13.
- A portion of Hookers Creek Road will be closed to through traffic from Little Dan River Road to Ararat Highway for a pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by March 16.
Ongoing projects in Henry and Patrick counties continue:
- Installation will begin in the next few weeks for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, one just north of Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
- Work continues — and the completion deadline has been extended — in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
