Bridge replacement to close road
A portion of Healms Road in Henry County will be closed starting Monday to through traffic, between Stones Dairy Road and Holloway Drive, to replace the bridge over Blackberry Creek.
Weather permitting, the road is expected to be reopened by Friday.
A detour will be posted and directional signs in place to assist motorists.
- Old Mill Road in Patrick County continues to be closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. Detours are in place, and signs will direct motorists. Weather permitting, the work is expected to be completed May 1.
- Slurry sealing is underway between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily on various roads in Henry County. Drivers are asked to use caution.
Labor Day closing notice
The Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services will be closed on Sept. 2 in observance of Labor Day. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Sept. 3.
Aviation programs, contests
The Virginia Department of Aviation launched three educational programs to support aviation and career education. The teachers’ grants and scholarships are a part of the DOAV’s larger goal to fill the shortage of personnel in the aviation industry and to increase access to aviation education.
Up to $500 of funding is available per classroom to reimburse instructors for the purchase of materials for aviation-related lesson plans.
DOAV and its partners: the Virginia Aviation Business Association; the Virginia Airport Operators Council; the Virginia Aeronautical Historical Society; the Virginia Space Grant Consortium; and Women in Aviation International have announced scholarships and opportunities for students to receive pilot training and aviation education. The collection of 28 scholarships for Virginia students is the largest ever advertised by the DOAV.
DOAV is requesting art for a state-level contest with the theme “Flying Yesterday and Tomorrow.” Students must submit artwork to DOAV before Jan. 13. Winners will be announced at the state, national and international levels.
For more information and to apply, visit www.doav.virginia.gov.
Social security OKs 4 new conditions
The Martinsville office of the Social Security Administration, at 320 Commonwealth Blvd. West, announced there are four new conditions under which the SSA would provide disability benefits. They are CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, Pitt Hopkins Syndrome, Primary Peritoneal Cancer, and Richter Syndrome.
These are recognized under the Compassionate Allowances program, which identifies claims where the applicant’s condition or disease clearly meets the SSA’s standard for disability. These claims are often allowed based on medical confirmation of the diagnosis alone.
For more information about the program, visit www.socialsecurity.gov/compassionateallowances.
Christmas tour needs sponsor
The closest Christmas tour to the Martinsville area is the one in Rocky Mount, and it benefits an organization which also serves the Henry and Patrick County areas.
STEP (Solutions That Empower People) is a nonprofit community action agency that helps low income residents with programs including Meals on Wheels, housing and weatherization and Head Start.
Last year it staged its first Christmas tour in Rocky Mount, and it went over so well that it has decided to have another this year, on Dec. 7, in the Clairborne Avenue neighborhood.
It also will include “an intriguing glimpse of the High Street Cemetery,” said Kris Landrum, STEP’s marketing and communications director; refreshments at the Franklin Centre; and a Festival of Trees.
In case you missed the earlier announcement, organizers are looking for sponsors, who will be recognized in a variety of ways ranging from advance publicity to the day of the event. To get involved, call STEP Executive Director Mark Crouse at 540-483-5142.