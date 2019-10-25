Henry County officials on Friday rescinded the burn ban that had been in place for the past month.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall noted that improved conditions had allowed the immediate end to the ban.
“Recent rainfall has alleviated the need for a burn ban at this time,” Hall said in a release from the county. “We still ask our residents and visitors to take precaution when burning outdoors, but we feel that any imminent danger has been reduced with this week’s rain.”
The burn ban was implemented September 27.
Most surrounding counties had in place similar bans, and Franklin County, to name one, lifted its ban earlier this week.
Anyone with questions is directed to call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 276-634-4660.
Laurel Park grad in Navy job
Chief Petty Officer Anthony Ricard, a 2004 graduate of Laurel Park High School, is an information systems technician operating from the Navy's Information Warfare Training Command in San Diego. He teaches littoral combat ship networking maintenance to sailors.
“For enlisted, making chief is the pinnacle of your career,” Ricard said in a release. “For me, it also lets you know that no matter what your surroundings are you can always adapt and overcome to achieve your goals."
“I have learned to be patient and I have learned to slow down and keep my own pace that works for me. I have also learned it is important to believe in yourself and have a good support system and family.”
Ricard is the son of Paul and Norma Ricard and the grandson of the late Odell and Elizabeth Mitchell and Wiley and Hazel Ricard.
Martinsville’s flushing schedule this week
The Martinsville Water Resources Department and Fire Department are continuing their citywide flushing of fire hydrants between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. There could be repairs to individual hydrants after flushing is completed. In addition, hydrants will be color coded to indicate how much fire flow comes out of each hydrant.
The schedule:
» Monday-Friday: Mulberry Road and all adjacent streets from Sam Lions Trail to the end, including Sam Lions Trail and Corn Tassel Trail from Mulberry Road to Lake Lanier. Industrial Park Drive, Frith Drive and Fontaine Drive.
» Nov. 4-8: Spruce Street from Parkview Avenue to the eastern corporate limit, including Brookdale Street from Parkview to Spruce, Indian Trail and Corn Tassel Trail from Spruce to Lake Lanier, Sam Lions Trail from Lake Lanier to the end of Country Club Drive, and all adjacent streets.
Officials say flushing may loosen sediment and leave some dingy water that should clear up in a short time. Any persistent cloudiness usually can be cleared by briefly opening all faucets in the building simultaneously. Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes-washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. The dinginess could stain clothes.
Questions can be directed to 276-403-5157.
Road work projects
» Max Kendall Road will be closed to through traffic from the Franklin County line to North Fork Road for a pipe replacement. Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed by Nov. 8. There are detours and directional signs posted for the public.
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
» Willis Gap Mountain Road remains closed in Patrick County from Willis Gap Road to the Blue Ridge Parkway. This road closure is necessary for slope stabilization and pavement repairs. All motorists should use caution and to follow the directional signs placed to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open in early November.
Interim CEO at Rockingham
Steve Eblin of Asheboro, N.C., has been appointed as interim CEO of UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, N.C. Eblin, who starts Wednesday, is in charge while a search for a permanent CEO is conducted. He has had various roles during 25 years at Randolph Hospital / Randolph Health.
Eblin will be assisted by Tonya Brown, is serving as interim chief operating officer and chief financial officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.