Chatham woman dies in head-on collision
A Chatham woman was killed Thursday when a transport truck crossed the median on U.S. 29 near Danville and struck her vehicle head-on.
Josephine Gee, 63, died at the scene when her 2014 Nissan Rogue was hit by a 2017 Peterbilt 330. The driver of the Peterbilt was not identified in the report from the Virginia State Police.
VSP Trooper N.A. Keister is investigating the accident, which occurred at 3:45 p.m. just north of Business 29.
The transport truck was traveling southbound when it veered off the right side of the road and struck the guardrail before crossing the median and striking the Rogue, which was traveling north.
Charges are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.
City to flush fire hydrants
City of Martinsville water and fire department personnel will be systematically flushing fire hydrants on rotational basis in the next few weeks. All flushing will occur Sunday through Saturday between 4 a.m. and p.m.
Individual hydrants will be inspected more closely and repaired, if necessary, over several weeks after flushing is completed. This is the schedule:
» THIS WEEK: All areas north of Jones Creek, beginning in the vicinity of the city’s water treatment plant on Clearview Drive and continuing on Barrows Mill Road, Greyson Street, Liberty Street, Stultz Road, and all adjacent streets, including Northside Drove and Memorial Hospital.
» SEPT. 16-20: Village of Martinsville and Commonwealth Boulevard to Memorial Boulevard Entire Chatham Roadd including all adjacent streets, beginning at Commonwealth Boulevard and continuing outside the city to Woodhaven Rd, plus streets in the Bethel Lane area.
» SEPT. 23-27: Uptown areas from Memorial Boulevard to Starling Avenue, including Church Street, Main Street, Fayette Street, Market Street and all adjacent streets.
A release from the city says this flushing is necessary to clear normal sediment from lines and ensure that the hydrants are functional for fire protection purposes.
Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes-washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. Any sediment stirred up has been disinfected by chlorine in the water supply, but the dinginess can still stain clothes if it is drawn into the washing machine in sufficient quantity.
Schedules for remaining areas of the city will be announced.
Road work schedules
Road projects will cause detours and delays in Henry and Patrick counties this week.
Planned work will be done on these roads:
» Virginia Avenue in Collinsville will have shoulder and lane closures in the right lane at the intersection of Wheeler Avenue through Friday.
» Work on the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass continues. There will be no lane closures, but drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off- load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
» Route 618 (Fanny Cook Road/Max Kendall Road) remains closed for replacement of two separate pipes. The work is estimated to take three weeks to complete. Then the road will be reopened for about two weeks before closing for another three weeks for two additional pipes. The work is scheduled to be completed in October.
» There will be slurry seal work on various routes in Henry County between 7 and 5 each day.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
— From staff reports
