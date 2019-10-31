BRIEFLY
Christmas Cheer takes applications
Christmas Cheer will take applications Wednesday through Nov. 27. The office is in a new location this year: 8500 A L Philpott Hwy, space #3, Martinsville. That is next to the Leatherwood Food Lion at the intersection of Va. 57 (Chatham Road) and Va. 58.
The office will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Applications must be completed in person. Social Security numbers are required for all household residents, and proof of residency is required. Acceptable proof of residency includes a Virginia driver’s license, a city or county utility bill, AEP bill or a federally issued identification card.
Only Martinsville City and Henry County residents are eligible for application.
Christmas Cheer assists Martinsville and Henry County families in need by providing toys to small children and generous food boxes. The fundraising goal for 2019 has been set at $50,000.
Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 540, Martinsville, VA, 24114, or dropped off at the Cheer office.
Riggleman visits Martinsville
The office of U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Charlottesville) announced late Thursday that Riggleman would stage “Coffee with Your Congressman” discussion in Henry County today.
This informal session is set for 11 a.m.-noon at the Mount Olivet Ruritan Club, 400 Ward Road in Martinsville.
Riggleman’s fifth district includes a slice of eastern Henry County.
From staff reports
