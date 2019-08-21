Christmas tour needs sponsor
The closest Christmas tour to the Martinsville area is the one in Rocky Mount, and it benefits an organization which also serves the Henry and Patrick County areas.
STEP (Solutions That Empower People) is a nonprofit community action agency that helps low income residents with programs including Meals on Wheels, housing and weatherization and Head Start.
Last year it staged its first Christmas tour in Rocky Mount, and it went over so well that it has decided to have another this year, on Dec. 7, in the Clairborne Avenue neighborhood.
It also will include "an intriguing glimpse of the High Street Cemetery," said Kris Landrum, STEP's marketing and communications director; refreshments at the Franklin Centre; and a Festival of Trees.
Currently, organizers are looking for sponsors, who will be recognized in a variety of ways ranging from advance publicity to the day of the event. To get involved, call STEP Executive Director Mark Crouse at 540-483-5142.
Bank celebrates anniversary
Carter Bank & Trust, based in Martinsville, celebrated the first anniversary of opening its Customer Contact Center in Martinsville.
In that year the center has grown from nine to 22 employees, with five additional positions remaining to be filled. The center averages nearly 22,500 calls per month. During a celebration last week, eight of the 10 original employees were recognized.
“Our Customer Contact Center has become the hub of customer interaction,” Carter Bank & Trust’s Vice President and Customer Contact Center Manager Veronica Bocock said. “No matter where or how our customers seek to do business with us, our center specialists are adept to answer their basic to complex banking questions.”
Carter Bank & Trust has 104 branches and more than 1,000 employees in Virginia and North Carolina.