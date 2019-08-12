Another opening on city school board
The Martinsville City Council will convene tonight and consider the need to add yet another person to the Martinsville City School Board.
Emily Parker and Yvonne Givens attended their first school board meeting on Monday after having been appointed by the City Council and sworn in nearly a month ago to fill seats vacated by Eric Hruza, whose term had expired, and Joan Montgomery, who moved out of the school district.
But board member Sammy Redd also has taken a new job and moved out of the area, leaving an unexpired 3-year term. On the agenda for tonight's meeting at 7:30 is the consideration of having a public hearing on Aug. 27 to collect names of individuals who might be interested and qualified to fill Redd's spot, which expires June 30, 2021.
The agenda also includes several other issues, including the consideration of a change in permit fees.
PHCC program has open house
Want to know how you can earn technical certification and advance your earnings potential?
Patrick Henry Community College today will have an open house for its workforce programs, which are the short-term opportunities for specialized training.
Programs include: CDL Tractor Trailer Training Center for Advanced Film Manufacturing Certified Billing & Coding Specialist Certified Nurse Aide (CNA) Certified Production Technician (CPT) Clinical Medical Assistant (CMA) Dental Assisting Program with CDHC Certification Electrical Groundsman HOPE Customer Service HOPE Food Service HOPE Logistics Technician Phlebotomy Technician Registered Medication Aide (RMA) Veterinary Assistant Plus many more online courses in IT & Software Technologies, Healthcare and Business Management.
The program, which will be at 5:30 p.m. on campus, also will offer advice for funding options that can dramatically reduce the cost of the programs/certifications.
Public hearing on zoning change
Henry County Planning Commission will have a public hearing at 6 p.m. Wednesday to consider a residential zoning change requested by Clyde Newby Jr.
The meeting, which will be at the County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road, will begin with a commission meet at 5 p.m. when building inspection reports will be presented.