Clearview students ‘walk’ to school
Clearview Elementary will have its Walk to School Day on Thursday. Faculty will meet students at Refuge Temple and, once all buses have arrived, walk up the hill to the school.
Students will be greeted at about 7:45 a.m., and the walk should commence about 8.
‘Frozen Jr.’ cast is set
A 68-person cast is set for Patrick Henry Community College Patriot Players’ production of “Frozen Jr., which will be presented Nov. 7-10 at the campus.
Organizers said some 106 children between ages of 5 and 18 auditioned, and there were 26 callbacks as the cast was chosen.
Rehearsals will start Oct. 1 and continue at 6-8 each evening and 2-4 on Sundays for the next six weeks.
Those receiving principal parts were: Young Anna, Daisey Hairston; Middle Anna, Kamori Dillard; Adult Anna, Tahliyah Hodge; Young Elsa, Savannah Fain; Middle Elsa, Mia Waddell Hanks, Ben Armstrong; Kristoff, Trey Linster; Olaf, Scott Harmon; Sven, Dennis Rider; Oaken & King, Logan Carter; Queen, Sara Williams; Pabbie, Tashean Hodge; Bulda, Riley LaMonica; Wesselton, Reid Joyce.
Ensemble A, Snowflakes: Benjamin Agee, Elizabeth Anthony, Lilly Anthony, Mason Calloway, Delaney Creech, Gates DeVault, Lilly Evans, Savannah Fain, Kennedy Farris, Josephine Favero, Briggs Favero-Wylie, Gocelyn Feria, Daisey Hairston, Aliyah Johnson, Maewyn McCraw, Samiriah Mease, Havah Mitchell, Lily Phillips, Autumn Robertson, Abigail Robertson, Ashby Starnes, Emery Taylor, Kyleigh Triplett, Kendra Vipperman and Alexander Wilds.
Ensemble B, Hidden Folk: Ava Burton, Jimmie Crowder Jr., Norah Cundiff, Graham Foley, Kinsleigh Harris, Elyse Headen, Jack Kirby, Audrey McGhee, Kayden Moore, Parker Norton, Addison Rider, Ava Roland, Kendall Sapp, Mary Evelyn Quirk and Mia Waddell.
Ensemble C , Summer Chorus, Townsfolk, Castle Staff, Oaken’s Family: Danielle Agnew, Mallory Burton, Olivea Cook, Kamori Dillard, Merrie Graham, Ivanna Gutierrez, Tahsean Hodge, Taylor Hundley, Trinity Hylton, Rylee Joyce, Sienna King, Riley LaMonica, Kendall Mayes, Brittney Mitchell, Abigail Phillips, Ruby Roach, Lilly Rorrer, Katherine Rorrer, Lillie Cate Sapp and Sarah Beth Williams.
Some speaking and vocal roles for the ensembles will be determined during rehearsals.
Devin Pendleton is the artistic director, and members of the staff are Kimberly Everhart, director; Linda Via, music director; Jane Leizer, choreographer; Morgan Young, stage manager; Emma Weatherly, resident designer; and Shauna Hines, technical director.
‘A Tuna Christmas’ cast set
The TheatreWorks Community Players has set the cast of “A Tuna Christmas.” This production is a sequel to “Greater Tuna,” the first show TheatreWorks held in the Black Box Theatre 10 years ago.
“A Tuna Christmas” will be presented Nov. 15-16 and 22-24.
The actors and their roles will be: Betty Joe Turner, Aunt Pearl Burras; Don Grayson, Thurston Wheelis and Vera Carp; Max Hall, Stanley Bumiller, Ike Thompson and Helen Bedd; Robbie Hendrix, Bertha Bumiller and Joe Bob Lipsey; Brayden Lynch, Jody Bumiller, Sheriff Givens and Diner Patrons; Maeve McCullouch, Petey Fisk; Mackenzie Morrison, Charlene Bumiller and Inita Goodwin; Dee Dee Richardson, Didi Snavely; Rick Ward, Leonard Childers and R.R. Snavely; and Brian Williams, Arles Struvie and Dixie Dewberry.
Senior symposium slated for Stuart
The Patrick County Long Term Care Committee is presenting its first Senior Symposium at 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Hooker Building in Stuart. The event is free and features topics of interest to seniors. The first 100 people to register will receive a free boxed lunch as well. Register by calling the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181.
Speakers and their topics include Sara Phillips, Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, “Advanced Directives: 5 Wishes”; Annette Clark, Alzheimer’s Association, “Is it Normal Aging or Is It Dementia?”; Donna Allen, Southern Area Agency on Aging, “Matter of Balance and Chronic Disease Self-Management”; Deborah Bell, Office of the Virginia Attorney General, “Scams Targeting Seniors” and Kesha Dodson, Southern Area Agency on Aging, “Medicare Enrollment, 2019.”
