A Collinsville man who stopped by buy some groceries after sending his son off to the Navy is nearly a half-million dollars richer.
Fred Smith bought two Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot tickets from the Virginia Lottery, and one was a $447,559 winner.
“I knew it was the jackpot!” Smith told Lottery officials. “It feels great!”
He bought the ticket at Eastwood General Store at 1555 Irisburg Road in Axton. He said he intends to pay off his mortgage and live debt-free.
Absentee voting begins
Registered voters may now request that an absentee ballot for the Virginia Democratic presidential primary, scheduled for March 3, be mailed to them by going online to www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal or find the form to fill out and mail to their local voter registration office at www.elections.virginia.gov/forms. Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention, so no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot.
In-person absentee voting will begin at 8:30 a.m. Thursday at offices in Henry County and Martinsville and at 8 a.m. in Patrick County. The offices are closed Friday and Jan. 20 because of state and federal holidays. You can verify the local hours at www.elections.virginia.gov/vro.
Other important dates:
- The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information in order to vote in the March election is Feb. 10.
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.
- The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Feb. 29.
- The deadline for returning your ballot by mail is on Election Day, March 3.
A list of the 20 acceptable reasons to vote absentee is available at www.elections.virginia.gov/absentee. Voters voters casting an absentee ballot either in-person or on Election Day must show an acceptable photo ID. More information can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/registration or by calling 800-552-9745
Riggleman sets office hours
The staff of U.S. Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Charlottesville) will be in Ridgeway at noon on Tuesday as part of a office hours to meet with the public. Constituents may come to the Blue Ridge Regional Library Ridgeway Branch at 900 Vista View Lane to meet with the Riggleman's staff about issues involving federal agencies.
For any questions, call Denise Van Valkenburg at 434-791-2596 or visit the services section at https://riggleman.house.gov .
Last week for tree pickup
Thursday is the last day that the city of Martinsville will pick up your fresh-cut Christmas trees, which workers grind into mulch for planters. Just place your tree at the back of the curb.
After Friday a pickup will have to be scheduled by calling 276-403-5419. Citizens also can deliver the trees directly to the Martinsville Jail Annex (city farm) on Clearview Drive. Signs will be posted for the drop-off site.
Griffith’s traveling office dates
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Abingdon), whose Ninth District includes Patrick County and part of Henry County, has set the schedule for this staff to visit and meet with the public. On Jan. 22, a staff member will be at the Patrick County Administration Building in Stuart at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and at the Bassett Historical Center in Bassett at 2:30-4.
In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a County’s or City’s schools are closed, then its office hours will be closed as well.
For questions or to schedule an appointment time, you can call 276-525-1405.
Road work projects
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
