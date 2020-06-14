Collision injures 1 in Henry County
A collision in Henry County on Thursday left one person injured. Shortly before 4 p.m. the Virginia State Police and the Ridgeway Rescue Squad responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Wheeler and Virginia Avenue in Collinsville. A small pickup truck and a transport van collided nearly head-on.
Both vehicles were able to be driven from the intersection to a nearby Domino’s Pizza parking lot. One person was reported to have been transported to Sovah Health-Martinsville. The severity of the injuries are unknown.
The Virginia State Police were investigating the scene and talking with several witnesses.
Accident closes road
A single-vehicle accident occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on Daniels Creek Road near Shumate Drive in Collinsville.
There was severe damage to the front end of the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.
Daniels Creek Road was closed to traffic both ways while workers were called to the scene to clean up fluid leading from the vehicle into the roadway.
Planning district
wins grant
West Piedmont Planning District Commission in Martinsville was awarded $1,000 through the “30 in 30 Green Grants” program provided by Keep Virginia Beautiful. The funds will be used for a community beautification project in Franklin County, a local government member of the West Piedmont Planning District.
Road closures
and projects
Two roads in Patrick County are closed indefinitely because of slides caused by recent rains and flooding.
Lee Eglin Road and Belchers Mountain Road are both impassable, and VDOT employees are assessing the damage and required repairs. There is no forecast reopening.
Drivers are asked to see alternate routes and not to go around erected barricades.
More information will be forthcoming from VDOT.
Other road projects:
- Lee Elgin Road in Patrick County is closed until further notice because of a slide from the recent rainfall and flooding. VDOT is currently assessing for repairs and more information will be forthcoming. A date to reopen the road is not yet available. Drivers will need to seek alternate routes. Do not go around barricades.
- Belchers Mountain Road in Patrick County is closed until further notice because of a slide from the recent rainfall and flooding. VDOT is currently assessing for repairs, and more information will be forthcoming. Drivers should seek alternate routes and not go around barricades.
- Starting Monday a portion of Barrows Mill Road in Henry County will be closed to through traffic between Teakwood Lane and Winter Hawk Road to allow for two pipe replacements. Detours and signs will be in place. Weather permitting the project should be completed by June 26.
- Beginning Monday HCPSA will be installing new water line and service along Dale Avenue that can require periodic road closures. Detours will be in place during daytime hours only. The work is expected to be completed in early September.
- Parts of U.S. 220 Business in Martinsville, at its intersection with Church Street, will be closed starting this week to allow for construction of traffic islands that prevent left turns and to add a U-turn lane south of the intersection. The crossover and median on U.S. 220 at this intersection will be closed during daytime hours. There will be no left turns out of Church Street onto U.S. 220 and no left turns towards southbound U.S 220. The completion date is June.
- A project to improve safety at the intersection where U.S. 220 connects with U.S. 220 Business and Route 688 will include construction of directional islands that will prevent left turns from the intersecting roads and a left turn lane to be added for U-turns on U.S. 220 immediately south of the intersection. The completion date is scheduled for late 2020.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August 2020.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
