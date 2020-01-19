Dental clinic’s first dentist retiring
Dr. Jim Hartigan, an original dentist at the Community Dental Clinic in Uptown Martinsville, will retire the end of April. He was the first dentist at the clinic in 2007 and returned in 2016. The clinic brings together dental students from Virginia Commonwealth with other contributors to provide free dental care for those who can’t afford it.
“We’ve provided approximately $12 million in dental services to low-income adults and children,” Hartigan said in a release announcing his retirement. “Each year, we handle between 4,500 and 5,000 patient visits and have definitely improved the health and wellness of the community.”
Hartigan, who has spent 23 years in public health and worked at free clinics all over the region, says his plans are to “enjoy being a grandfather” and maybe teach.
“Jim has made a difference everywhere he’s been,” Dr. Mark Crabtree, founder and president of the Dental Foundation, said in the release. “He’s set an example for the students and staff at the clinic and is a professional of the highest integrity.”
He said an effort is underway to recruit a dentist.
Martinsville attorney honored
Longtime Martinsville attorney Ebb Williams has been presented the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award by Marquis Who’s Who, a publisher of biological profiles. The award honors individuals who have noteworthy accomplishments, visibility and prominence in a field.
Williams has more than 55 years of expertise in civil law, contract law and medical liability. He has a BA from the University of Richmond and earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence. He has been practicing law since 1964. He operates Ebb H. Williams, III, P.C. and has taught law and been a substitute judge in various courts in the region. He was honored in 2000 by the Virginia State Bar with the Tradition of Excellence Award.
Absentee voting begins
Absentee voting is under way for the Virginia Democratic presidential primary, which is March 3. Voters can request ballots be mailed to them by going to www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal or find the form to mail to their local voter registration office at www.elections.virginia.gov/forms. Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention, so no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot.
In-person absentee voting is available at 8:30 a.m. daily at elections offices in Henry County and Martinsville and at 8 a.m. in Patrick County. Check schedules at www.elections.virginia.gov/vro.
Other important dates:
» The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information in order to vote in the March election is Feb. 10.
» The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.
» The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Feb. 29.
» The deadline for returning your ballot by mail is on Election Day, March 3.
A list of the 20 acceptable reasons to vote absentee is available at www.elections.virginia.gov/absentee. Voters voters casting an absentee ballot either in-person or on Election Day must show an acceptable photo ID. More information can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/registration or by calling 800-552-9745.
Griffith office hours
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Abingdon), whose Ninth District includes Patrick County and part of Henry County, has set the schedule for his staff to visit and meet with the public. On Wednesday, a staff member will be at the Patrick County Administration Building in Stuart at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and at the Bassett Historical Center in Bassett at 2:30-4. For questions or to schedule an appointment time, you can call 276-525-1405.
In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a county’s or city’s schools are closed, then its office hours will be closed as well.
Road work projects» Installation will begin in the next few weeks for a two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, one just north of Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
» Lee Ford Camp Road and Soapstone Road will have intermittent traffic disruptions as AEP crews work on the power lines. Work will continue through March 1.
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.