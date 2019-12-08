Nominations for the 19th annual Jack Dalton Community Service Award are being accepted through 5 p.m. Dec. 27. This award is presented to the resident of who “best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service,” a release from Henry County said.
Dalton served as a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors for more than 24 years, and was serving as the board chair when he died on May 24, 2000. This year’s recipient will be recognized at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting in January.
Nominations should be based on the candidates’ personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping promote the quality of life in Henry County. Nominees must have primarily performed the service for which they are being nominated within the calendar year 2019.
All nominations must be submitted online or using the approved nomination form, which can be found at www.henrycountyva.gov.
James L. Franklin Jr. won the award in 2018.
Carlisle ranked among top STEM schools
Carlisle Schools is among Newsweek magazine’s ranking of the top 5,000 STEM high schools for 2019, honoring excellence in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Carlisle School was named No. 3,755 in the nation and No. 125 in Virginia.
Newsweek selected the schools through a scoring system and information from STEM.org Educational Research.
Carlisle School offers a STEAM program for students in Pre-K through 12th grade . Carlisle’s upper school was named an AP Capstone School in 2019 and offers 13 AP courses, including biology, calculus, chemistry, computer science principles, environmental science, physics, psychology and statistics. Carlisle School students can earn the AP Capstone Diploma or the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
“This designation by Newsweek is a great honor and a testament to the strength and quality of the Carlisle STEAM program,” Gracie Agnew, Carlisle’s head of school said in a release.
The full list is available on Newsweek.com.
STEP offers child, family conference
Parents and community members can learn about techniques and resources for family wellness by attending a free Parent and Community Mini-Conference hosted by STEP’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs at 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 16 at The Franklin Center in Rocky Mount. Participants must register by Wednesday by calling 540-352-3200 or emailing Elisabet.minter@stepincva.com. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Four information sessions have been scheduled, beginning at 10 a.m., with Richard Champaign with Franklin County Public Safety who will present on Home and Health Safety, Dorothy Anderson of Franklin County Public Library talking about early literacy. Keri Garnett of Freedom First Credit Union on financial literacy and, after lunch, Jean Odachowski of Family Preservation will address mental health.
A variety of vendors will also be on hand to provide information about community resources. The mini-conference is open to anyone who wants to attend. STEP serves Patrick County and Martinsville.
Social Security to reopen on Wednesdays
Starting on Jan. 8, the Social Security on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville – and those elsewhere -- will be open again on Wednesday afternoons. Since 2012 the offices had closed at noon on Wednesdays.
Social Security also is hiring 1,100 front-line employees to provide service on the agency’s national 800 number and in its processing centers. Most of those will be dedicated to phone centers.
Road work projects
» Lee Ford Camp Road and Soapstone Road will have intermittent traffic disruptions as AEP crews pull lines for a new power line. This work will continue through Dec. 20.
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.