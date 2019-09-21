BRIEFLY
New section of Dick & Willie being paved
Henry County officials are asking folks to please stay away from a new segment of the Dick & Willie Trail for a few more weeks so the paving can take place.
Paving is scheduled to begin Monday for a new segment known as 6B, a 2.5-mile stretch to link the new Spruce Street trailhead to the Smith River Sports Complex.
“There has been a lot of excitement and interest in the new trail, and we’ve had some folks getting a jump on things by walking and riding their bikes on it already,” County Administrator Tim Hall said in a release. “This section is going to be a wonderful place to enjoy a nice stroll along the Smith River, but for the short term we need folks to be patient and let us finish the work. The last thing we want to happen is have someone get hurt in the work zone.”
Paving is expected to take a few weeks and County officials are hoping for an opening this fall.
Medicaid enrollment grows
A region-wide campaign by the Virginia Health Care Foundation, The Harvest Foundation, and the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission have pushed to 4,500 the number of area residents who have newly enrolled in Medicaid health insurance in the past eight months.
A special website created by VHCF, www.signupva.org, features 24 local outreach workers who help with application assistance, information about recent changes to Medicaid eligibility and with enrollees’ annual Medicaid renewal applications.
There are approximately 100,000 Virginians who are eligible, a news release from VHCF said, but have not yet signed up for the insurance.
“Our goal as outreach workers is to help your application for Medicaid go smoothly and to provide assistance every step of the way,” Ann Walker, who serves as the outreach worker for the Martinsville-Henry County area, said in the release. “We want to assist as many people as possible and let them know what their options are — whether that be through Medicaid health insurance for themselves, or the state’s FAMIS health insurance for their children.”
Although Walker is based at Martinsville-Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, she is available to help anyone and is scheduled to be at several locations throughout the area. Walker can be contacted at 276-732-0509.
Virginians between the ages of 19 to 64, who are not eligible for Medicare and meet Medicaid’s new income requirements (found at www.coverva.org/eligibility or through calling Cover Virginia at 855- 242-8282) may be eligible. If someone applied before the new program started on Jan. 1, the rules have changed and they may be eligible now.
Uptown neighborhood tour, meeting
The Martinsville City Council is having a neighborhood tour and meeting on Monday night for the Uptown/Druid Hills area.
Participants will gather at 5:30 p.m. at the rear entrance of the Martinsville Municipal Building for the approximately a tour of the neighborhoods.
They then will gather at 7:30 at the lecture hall of the New College Institute at 191 Fayette St. to discuss issues, including ordinances and inspections involving property.
This session is scheduled for about an hour.
Congressman’s staff visiting area
Traveling “office hours” by the staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), who represents much of Henry County and Patrick County, are scheduled for this week.
On Wednesday, a representative will be at the Patrick County Administrative Building, 106 Rucker Street in Stuart, at 11:0 a.m. 1 p.m. Then at 2:30-4 a rep will be at the Bassett Historical Center, which is at 3964 Fairystone Parkway.
These stops are part of a district-wide circuit during the past three weeks. Constituents are asked to contact the Griffith’s offices in Christiansburg, at 540-381-5671, or Abingdon, 276-525-1405, with any questions.
HopeTree’s president is retiring
Stephen W. Richerson, president-executive director of HopeTree Family Services (formerly Virginia Baptist Children’s Home & Family Services) announced he will retire effective Oct. 7.
Richerson assumed that position with HopeTree in 2002 after serving as a member of the board of trustees periodically since 1985. He has overseen numerous changes and expansions of the 129-year-old ministry, which serves at-risk children and youth, as well as adults with intellectual disabilities in Martinsville, Henry County and surrounding areas.
The Developmental Disabilities Ministry has added eight new homes for adults, and the foster care and adoption programs expanded from a single location in Salem to offices in Chester, Henrico and Martinsville. Foster Care now offers a number of additional services to support families. HopeTree’s accredited day school, HopeTree Academy, also began serving day students from surrounding public school districts. The Academy currently enrolls roughly 50 students.
Replacing Richerson will be Jon Morris, who leaves his position of CEO/state director for Family Preservation Services of Virginia. Morris has an extensive background in human services work, both in the non-profit and for-profit arenas and previously worked at HopeTree in his first position out of Ferrum College.
Richerson will remain as president-executive director emeritus for the remainder of the year.
Road work projects
Starting Monday, Taylor View Drive in Patrick County will be closed to through traffic between VFW Road and First Southern Drive to allow for a pipe replacement. There will be detours and signs in place to help motorists. The work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, weather permitting.
Other road closures and detours in place in Henry and Patrick counties this week:
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22, 2020.
- Fanny Cook Road and Max Kendall Road continue to be closed for replacement of two separate pipes. The work is estimated to take approximately three weeks. The road will be reopened for about two weeks and close again for three weeks to replace two additional pipes. The work is expected to be completed in October.
- A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
Hydrant flushing in city concludes
City of Martinsville water and fire department personnel this week are scheduled to complete systematic flushing of flushing of fire hydrants on rotational basis in the next few weeks. All flushing will occur Sunday through Saturday between 4 a.m. and p.m.
Individual hydrants will be inspected more closely and repaired, if necessary, over several weeks after flushing is completed.
» THIS WEEK: Uptown areas from Memorial Boulevard to Starling Avenue, including Church Street, Main Street, Fayette Street, Market Street and all adjacent streets.
A release from the city says this flushing is necessary to clear normal sediment from lines and ensure that the hydrants are functional for fire protection purposes.
Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes-washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. Any sediment stirred up has been disinfected by chlorine in the water supply, but the dinginess can still stain clothes if it is drawn into the washing machine in sufficient quantity.
— Bulletin staff reports
