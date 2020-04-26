Eastman donates materials for personal protective equipment
Eastman, which has been donating materials to produce protective lenses and face shields for medical personnel — or personal protection equipment — has contributed 600 square feet of material to Purdue University. More than 40 volunteer faculty and staff members are using the school’s laser-cutting system to produce up to 3,000 lenses and 4,000 face shields to be distributed to hospitals across Indiana, Eastman said in release.
“I’m proud of the speed at which the Eastman team was able to get material to the teams at Purdue,” Brendan Boyd, vice president, specialty plastics & fibers technology, said in a release. “The need for more protective equipment is urgent.”
Eastman earlier donated material to organizations in Tennessee, Virginia, and Brazil for the production of face shields.
Appalachian Power honored
Appalachian Power, which serves Henry County, has received the 2020 Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding leadership in energy efficiency and the Energy Star program.
The award recognizes businesses and organizations that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency. Winners are selected from a network of thousands of Energy Star partners.
AEP maintains the nation’s largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to 5.4 million customers in 11 states.
Road projects
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Work continues — and the completion deadline has been extended — in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- A portion of Deer Run Road in Patrick County will be closed to through traffic between Fawn Road and the Franklin County Line for two bridge replacements. During this time, a detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be reopened this week.
- A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by Friday.
Staff reports
