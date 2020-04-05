Fieldale man charged with assault in Radford Fieldale man charged with assault
A Fieldale man is in the New River Valley Regional Jail under no bond after being charged Tuesday with assault and battery at the West-End Delimart on West Main Street in Radford. Hoover Ray Meeks, Jr. is suspected of threatening store employees with a knife, Radford Police reported. Meeks left before police arrived, but he was stopped and arrested a short time later. Meeks was charged with three counts of assault and battery and one count of reckless driving. Meeks appeared in Radford General District Court on Thursday and was assigned a public defender. He is due back in court on June 18.
Crabtree named to ADA Council
Dr. Mark A. Crabtree, managing partner of Martinsville Smiles, has been appointed to the Council on Government Affairs of the American Dental Association. He will represent Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina for a 4-year term. The council recommends policies for federal legislative and regulatory issues and assists local and state dental associations. Crabtree is a former member of the ADA’s House of Delegates and has been president of the Virginia Dental Association and the Virginia Board of Dentistry. He also is a former mayor of Martinsville, past president of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and a trustee of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. He began his dental practice in Martinsville in 1985 after graduating from Wake Forest University and the VCU School of Dentistry.
Road projects
Work began March 18 on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and he addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23. A portion of Cox Road will be closed to through traffic for approximately 500 feet from Morgan Ford Road for a pipe replacement. A detour is in place. This project should be completed by next Monday.
Bill Wyatt of the Martinsville Bulletin staff contributed to this report.
