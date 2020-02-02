Furniture distributor opens in Ridgeway
Riverside Furniture, an Arkansas-based furniture distributor, has opened a distribution center in Ridgeway as a point to serve its operations in the Eastern U.S.
This 75,000-square-foot facility at 409 Old Sand Road, operated by Warren Trucking, opened in early December and is expected to be fully stocked by the end of this month, the company said in a release. The center is designed to reduce the company’s delivery time from four weeks to as little as 10 days. Its other facility is in Fort Smith, Ark.
Riverside Furniture supplies mid-priced bedroom, dining room, home office, home theater and occasional furniture and has about 1,000 items on a national distribution list. It is not affiliated with the Riverside Furniture store in Martinsville.
“Improved service from the new Virginia warehouse is our latest strategic initiative to deliver added value to our customers,” Fred Henjes, chief executive officer and president, said in the release. “The Eastern U.S. retailers serviced by the distribution center will realize higher profitability through reduced freight costs, shorter lead times and higher inventory turns through low shipping minimums.
New CEO for King’s Grant’s parent
Sunnyside Communities, which operates King’s Grant in Martinsville, has named Josh O. Lyons as its president and CEO, replacing Jack Broaddus, who is retiring. The move is effective in March.
Lyons since 2014 has served as executive directory of Sunnyside’s campus in Harrisonburg. He has had prior leadership positions at a variety of retirement facilities across Virginia. He has a bachelor’s degree from Maryland-Baltimore County and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from James Madison.
Absentee voting ongoing in primary
Absentee voting is ongoing for the Virginia Democratic presidential primary, which is March 3. Voters can request ballots be mailed to them by going to www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal or find the form to mail to their local voter registration office at www.elections.virginia.gov/forms. Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention, so no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot.
In-person absentee voting is available at 8:30 a.m. daily at elections offices in Henry County and Martinsville and at 8 a.m. in Patrick County. Check schedules at www.elections.virginia.gov/vro.
Other important dates:
The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information in order to vote in the March election is Feb. 10.
» The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail is at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.
» The deadline to vote absentee in-person is Feb. 29.
» The deadline for returning your ballot by mail is on Election Day, March 3.
A list of the 20 acceptable reasons to vote absentee is available at www.elections.virginia.gov/absentee. Voters voters casting an absentee ballot either in-person or on Election Day must show an acceptable photo ID. More information can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/registration or by calling 800-552-9745.
Back2School pageant seeks entries
Entries are being accepted now for the Miss Sweetheart pageant, which will be Feb. 22 at the Dutch Inn in Collinsville, which supports The Community Fellowship’s Back2School program
The entry fee of $100 includes entry into the “Gown,” “Outfit of Choice” and “Photogenic” categories. The “outfit of choice” can be anything pertaining to Valentine’s Day. The gown should be long, except that categories below “petite” (ages 8-9) are allowed long or short. It should be age-appropriate. For the “Photogenic” category, each contestant submits an 8X10 photograph.
Miss Sweetheart Ambassador is for girls who make posters and collect $100. Miss Community Service is awarded to the contestant who collects the most school supplies, to be donated to the Back2School program, which supplies backpacks with school supplies for students at the start of the school year. Participants are required to donate school supplies for that effort or pay $10.
To enter, send registration and payment via PayPal to organizer Ronda Carroll at rondacarroll@ymail.com. Include: child’s name, age as of Feb. 22, parent’s names, sponsors’ names, school and “something special about you.”
Road work projects
Virginia DOT has alerted motorists of these projects underway in Henry and Patrick counties:
» Installation will begin in the next few weeks for a two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, one just north of Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
» Lee Ford Camp Road and Soapstone Road will have intermittent traffic disruptions as AEP crews work on the power lines. Work will continue through March 1.
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
