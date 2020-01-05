Harvest names new board members and officers
The Harvest Foundation has named three new members to its board of directors and new officers for 2020.
Litz Van Dyke, chief executive officer and director of Carter Bank & Trust, Leeland Prillaman, a Martinsville native who recently moved back to town after a 36-year career at Ernst & Young LLP, and Judy Hodge, a retired elementary music teacher at Henry County Public Schools, are the new members.
Named as officers of Harvest’s 12-member were: David L. Stone, Jr. as chair, Danny Wulff as vice chair of the Grants Committee and secretary, Monica T. Monday as vice chair Finance and Administration Committee and treasurer, and William L. “Bill” Kirby IV, vice chair of the Governance and Nominating Committee. Other board members are Valenica Eggleston-Clark, Kelvin Perry, James “Jim” Tobin, John Favero and Charles Whitfield.
Van Dyke said in a release that he knew of the foundation and was aware of its investments but now looks forward to learning much more about the nuances of the foundation.
Van Dyke has more than 25 years of experience as a senior banking executive and strategic advisor and has served as a board member at various nonprofit organizations. He is a graduate of Hampden-Sydney, Stonier Graduate School of Banking and the VBA School of Bank Management. He and his wife, Jackie, live in Martinsville. They have four sons.
Prillaman said after he and his wife returned to the area, he was anxious to invest in the community and become actively involved in organizations that have a meaningful impact.
Prillaman, who retired with 24 years of audit and 12 years of consulting experience, grew up in Martinsville, and attended Martinsville High School and Patrick Henry Community College, Virginia Commonwealth University and the Executive Program at Northwestern University. He recently invested in renovating the Holt Building in uptown Martinsville and serves as a board member for Move to Martinsville. He and his wife, Linda, reside in Martinsville and operate a 235-acre cattle farm. They have three children.
Hodge retired after 30 years with HCPS. She said she feels she has some insight into the needs of the community, having lived in Henry County for 46 years.
She is the music coordinator at Moral Hill Missionary Baptist Church and has served as an elementary music teacher at Rockingham County Public Schools for 10 years. She attended Concord University and the University of Virginia. She resides in Axton and has one daughter.
Hale earns designation
Beth Hale, a Woodmen Life representative from Collinsville, has earned the professional designation of Fraternal Insurance Counselor. This designation is award to candidates who complete four levels of insurance-related courses and meet other guidelines, including life underwriting principles and planning processes.
Hale serves the Martinsville area for Woodmen, which was founded in 1890 as a not-for-profit provider of life insurance and retirement products.
Martinsville offers tree pickupA reminder that through Jan. 16 the city of Martinsville will recycle your fresh-cut Christmas trees by grinding them into mulch. Just place your tree at the back of the furb. After Jan. 17 a pickup will have to be scheduled by calling 276-403-5419. Citizens also can deliver the trees directly to the Martinsville Jail Annex (city farm) on Clearview Drive. Signs will be posted for the drop-off site.Griffith’s traveling office datesU.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Abingdon), whose Ninth District includes Patrick County and part of Henry County, has set the schedule for this staff to visit and meet with the public. On Jan. 22, a staff member will be at the Patrick County Administration Building in Stuart at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and at the Bassett Historical Center in Bassett at 2:30-4.
In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a County’s or City’s schools are closed, then its office hours will be closed as well.
For questions or to schedule an appointment time, you can call 276-525-1405.Road work projects
» Utility work continues on Lee Ford Camp Road and Soapstone Road that will cause intermittent traffic disruptions as AEP crews pull lines for a new power line.
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
— From staff reports
