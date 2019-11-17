HCPS honored for workforce efforts
Henry County Public Schools was recognized recently for its workforce development achievements during the past year at the ACT Workforce Summit in Charlotte, N.C.
Henry County was one of 49 participating ACT Work Ready Communities, and this annual summit brings together experts in business, education, workforce and economic development.
“Our Career and Technical Education programs in each secondary school and at our Career Academy are part of a long-standing tradition of workforce development in Henry County,” HCPS Superintendent Sandy Strayer said in a release announcing the award. “We are honored to be recognized for the work we are doing to prepare our students for the future.”
This initiative empowers states, regions and counties with data, processes and tools that drive economic growth by identifying skills gaps and quantifying the skill level of their workforce. The goal is measuring and closing skills gaps and build common frameworks that link, align and match their workforce development efforts.
Piedmont Arts schedules lighting
Piedmont Arts will host a Christmas tree lighting in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden at 5 p.m. on Dec. 5.
Created by Ian Hogg using 3,000 lights, the tree will be lit at sunset and remain lit through New ear’s Day.
“The Christmas tree will be a real show-stopper,” Marketing and Programs Coordinator Holly Burton said in a release. “Ian has generously donated his time and prowess to create a real work of art. We hope the tree brings joy to the community throughout the holiday season.”
Kids will be able to create Christmas ornaments, and Santa Claus will make an appearance. Snacks and hot cider will be available, and admission is free.
Ferrum launches 2-year program
Ferrum College beginning in fall 2020 in two years will guarantee students who transfer from a Virginia community college with an appropriate associate’s degree will be able to graduate within two years of transfer, or they will receive free tuition for the remaining coursework, the school announced this week.
“Today, nearly forty percent of students who graduate from a Virginia community college need three or more additional years to finish a bachelor’s degree because their new college will not accept many of their credits. This is not what they expected — it’s frustrating, time-consuming, and expensive,” Ferrum College President David Johns said in a release announcing the program.
Ferrum already guarantees admission from the 26 community colleges. This new program applies to students who are enrolled full-time, enter with an appropriate associate’s degree and meet certain academic requirements.
Degree programs offered by Ferrum includes agriculture, business, criminal justice, ecotourism, environmental science, recreation leadership, social work and teacher education.
For more information, visit https://www.ferrum.edu/academic-affairs/registrars-office/transfer-ferrum-college/.
Martinsville leaf collection to occur
The Martinsville Public Works Department is continuing to remove and dispose of leaves that have fallen into public streets and assisting homeowners. Leaves that accumulate on private property are the responsibility of the property owner.
Leaf collection is Monday through Friday through December. Questions can be asked by calling 276-403-5154.
Road work projects
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
» Willis Gap Mountain Road remains closed in Patrick County from Willis Gap Road to the Blue Ridge Parkway. This road closure is necessary for slope stabilization and pavement repairs. All motorists should use caution and to follow the directional signs placed to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open soon.— From staff reports
