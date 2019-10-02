3 weekly health workshops
The Southern Area Agency on Aging has three upcoming health-related workshops: "Live A Healthier Life" and "Diabetes Self-Management," both starting today, and "A Matter of Balance -- Falls Prevention" starting in November. All are free.
- "Live a Healthier Life" will be from from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Thursday through Nov. 7, at New College Institute, Room 104. All participants will receive a free copy of the book "Living A Healthy Life." The program will teach about heart issues, diabetes, chronic pain, depression and other health concerns as well as how to improve communication with your doctor and loved ones. Refreshments will be served.
- "Diabetes Self-Management" will be at 2-4:30 p.m. every Thursday, today through Nov. 7, at the Collinsville YMCA. Participants will receive a free copy of the book "Living a Healthy Life," and free refreshments will be served.
- "A Matter of Balance - Falls Prevention" will be at 10 a.m.-noon Mondays and Wednesdays, Nov. 18 and 20 and Dec. 2,4, 9, 11, 16 and 18, at the Collinsville YMCA. The workshop will show how falls and the fear of falling are preventable; how to set realistic goals for increasing activity; change environment to reduce fall risk factors; and promote exercise to increase strength and balance.
Register by calling Donna Allen at 276-632-6442.
Bargain Fair is Saturday
The Charity League's 51st annual Bargain Fair is at 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 242 Franklin St. in Martinsville, just across the bridge from the Clock Tower.
All proceeds help support programs that are offered to the children of Martinsville and Henry County, including Touch a Truck, Missoula Children’s Theater, and Brighter Christmas. Funds go towards providing college scholarships for area students.
Items available for sale include toys, items for infants up to older children, strollers, clothing for men, women and children, linens, holiday decorations, housewares, books for all ages, CDs, DVDs, sporting goods, furniture and collectibles.
