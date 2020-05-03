BRIEFLY
Henry County gets DOJ grant
Henry County is one of three municipalities in Virginia sharing in the U.S. Department of Justice’s grant to the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to deal with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Henry County will receive $48,233 in a fund specified by the CARES Act. Lynchburg and Petersburg also received grants.
The money may be used to purchase equipment – including law enforcement and medical personal protective equipment – or supplies, such as gloves, masks, and sanitizer. It can also be used to pay for overtime, hiring, training, or travel expenses – particularly those related to the distribution of resources to the most impacted areas.
The funding can also be used to address the medical needs of inmates in state, local, and tribal prisons, jails and detention centers.
U.S. 220 to get turn changes
A project to improve safety at the intersection where U.S. 220 connects with U.S. 220 Business and Lee Ford Camp Road could cause you some duress this week.
Work is scheduled to begin Monday on the construction of directional islands to prevent left turns from the intersecting roads and a left turn lane to facilitate U-turns on U.S. 220 at the crossover immediately south of the intersection.
There could be delays.
Work is scheduled to be completed later this year.
Other road projects:
- Installation is underway for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business at North Speedway Road. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
- Alternating lane closures will be in place on U.S. 220 for trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrail from Dyer Street to the Franklin County line. The completion is scheduled for Oct. 23.
- Beginning Monday a portion of Ararat Highway in Patrick County will be closed to through traffic for approximately 1.7 miles from Squirrel Spur Road and .44 mile from Raven Rock Road for a bridge replacement. Detours and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by Friday.
- A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed this month.
Tourism week
to be celebrated
VisitMartinsville this week will celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week with virtual offerings that honor the spirit of travel. There will be themed content pushed each day at www.VisitMartinsville.com" target="_blank">www.VisitMartinsville.com and will include website posts and social media messaging to highlight some of the reasons for visitors and residents to love Martinsville and Henry County.
For more information visit www.VisitMartinsville.com.
Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.