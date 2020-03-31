Henry County closes playgrounds
After Gov. Ralph Northam tightened up public gatherings, Henry County took steps to curtain access to its facilities – effective today.
All Henry County and Public Service Authority buildings will be closed to any walk-in traffic, county officials announced.
Anyone needing direct contact with an office is urged to telephone that department and speak to an employee within that office.
This follows on an earlier announcement that residents are encouraged to pay their bills online or by using the mail or drop-boxes outside the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road.
The online portal is www.henrycountyva.gov/paymybill.
Telephone numbers for all County and PSA departments can be found at www.henrycountyva.gov.
Meanwhile the county also took steps to limit the number of people who might be in its parks by limiting access to playground equipment. The county has 27 recreation sites, and there is equipment at Jack Dalton Park, Jaycee Park, Jordan Creek Park, Fieldale Park, Fisher Farm Park, Blackberry Park (near the Bassett library) and the Spencer-Penn Centre.
Those play areas will be taped off and signs posted to say the equipment should not be used for the foreseeable future.
“Per Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order issued today, all Henry County parks can and will remain open at this time,” Roger Adams, Henry County’s director of Parks and Recreation, said in the release announcing the closing. “We just are trying to be extra vigilant with the playground equipment. A lot of little hands touch the equipment every day, and as the ‘social distance’ initiative gets extended, this is an action we feel we must take.”
The Smith River Sports Complex, although not under the Henry County’s control, also will limit access to its playground area and fields. The pcerimeter sidewalks and the access to the Dick and Willie Trail will remain open, as will the complex’s golf driving range and access to the canoe launch.
Northam’s prohibition is scheduled to continue until at least June 10. For questions, call 276-634-4640.
PHCC extends cleaning
Patrick Henry Community College announced Monday that it was closing its buildings on Thursday – it previously had announced Friday – to allow for more thorough cleaning. All faculty and staff will work remotely on those days.
Although the campus is closed to the public, minimal staff will be on campus Monday through Wednesday, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the school announced. Students are required to have an appointment with a staff or faculty member before coming to campus on these days.
PHCC’s parking lots remain open at all times so students can access the internet from their cars. Classwork is continuing.
“We are closing the campus completely every Thursday and Friday because we want to take every precaution to keep our ‘PH’-family safe so we all can continue working and learning together,” PHCC President Angeline Godwin said in the release.
To set up an appointment for on-campus business, students will need to call the associated office. A list of contacts can be found at www.patrickhenry.edu/covid-19.
Social Security issues
Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefit payments will continue to be paid on time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency also reminds everyone to be aware of scammers who try to take advantage of the pandemic to trick people into providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash, to maintain Social Security benefit payments or receive economic impact payments from the Department of the Treasury.
Soon the Department of the Treasury will provide information about economic impact payments under the recently enacted law, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. Treasury, not Social Security, will be making direct payments to eligible people. Please do not call Social Security about these payments as the agency does not have information to share.
The agency is temporarily changing its phone hours to 9 a.m. to 5:0 p.m. EDT. The agency is experiencing longer than normal wait times on the 800 number and asks the public visit www.socialsecurity.gov, or call the office in Martinsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.