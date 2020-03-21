BRIEFLY
Henry County revenue office closing
The Henry County Commissioner of the Revenue’s office is going to close to all walk-in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The change will take effect on Monday for the office, which is inside the Henry County Administration Building. The decision to close falls to Commissioner Linda Love.
“This is not an easy decision to make,” Love said in a statement released by the county. “We have to consider protection for our Henry County citizens and employees. We will be in the office, and citizens can reach us by telephone, mail, or email. We will respond to all inquiries.”
Love can be reached at 276-634-4690, at llove@co.henry.va.us or by writing P.O. Box 1077, Collinsville, VA, 24078.
PHCC announces change
Patrick Henry Community College, whose health care students are shut out of campus facilities and clinical sites unavailable because of the crunch of the pandemic, is looking for new teaching opportunities, possibly online.
PHCC announced Thursday that it is working with the licensing authorities, the Virginia Board of Nursing and the Virginia Dept. of Health Professionals, to develop a plan for students to meet clinical requirements.
Officials have said that ensuring that students complete this semester is a top priority. PHCC President Angeline Godwin discussed the situation on a recent Facebook Live session, which can be seen at https://www.facebook.com/PatrickHenryCC/videos/566269210659001/
Library closes but keeps services
All Branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library are closed until March 30, when a decision will be made about if and when to reopen. Martinsville announced its closure first, and then the entire system shut its facilities to patrons. Services remain available, however.
While the libraries are closed, fines will be waived. Items on hold will be kept on hold until the library reopens. Current holds may be available at your local branch for pickup at the curb. Please call ahead to make sure. Although the buildings are closed, the Wi-Fi service remains available 24/7. All downloadable e-books and audiobooks remain available.
The library’s website and Facebook page will be updated with any new information.
BBB warns of scam
The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia warns consumers of new COVID-19 text messaging scams. BBB offers tips to help avoid falling victim to coronavirus smishing scams.
Residents received a SMS phishing scam, also known as smishing, encouraging mobile users to claim emergency money for groceries because of the current coronavirus outbreak with a shortened URL.
Your phone may have an option to filter and block messages from unknown senders or spam, and your wireless provider may have a tool or service that lets you block calls and text messages. Check ctia.org, a website for the wireless industry, to learn about the options from different providers.
Courts shut down except for emergencies
The Supreme Court of Virginia has issued a declaration of a judicial emergency at the request of the Gov. Ralph Northam and ordered all non-essential, non-emergency court proceedings in all circuit and district courts be suspended until April 6.
That order could be extended for an additional 21 days if necessary.
Judges will rule on the emergency of any proceedings on a case-by-case basis. This affects all juvenile and domestic, general district, and circuit courts.
The United States District Court and the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia will continue all in-person criminal, civil and bankruptcy proceedings on or before March 31 and rescheduled at a later date, unless a presiding judge in an individual case issues an order not to have a case continued.
The offices of all federal courts will remain open.
Southern Connector hearing postponed
The Virginia Department of Transportation will reschedule its public hearing to solicit input on the planned route for the U.S. 220 Martinsville Southern Connector Study.
The hearing had been scheduled for Thursday at Drewry Mason Elementary School, when citizens could review the connection from near the North Carolina state line to a point on the U.S. 220/U.S. 58 bypass.
VDOT is soliciting input on the preferred alternative route it has adopted. That plan became available March 6, and comments may be submitted at www.virginiadot.org/martinsvilleconnector, by email to Martinsville220@VDOT.Virginia.go Martinsville220@VDOT.Virginia.gov v, by texting ROUTE220 to 77948 to receive the survey link, and by mail to Angel Aymond, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad St., Richmond, 23219.
