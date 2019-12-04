The Henry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert to the community on Wednesday after a mistaken complaint about a person “watching” two teenage girls led to false reports on social media.
The instance occurred Friday, when the sheriff’s office received a report that a subject was watching the girls and communicating with someone via a walkie-talkie in the parking lot at 2710 Greensboro Road.
Deputies reviewed video and identified the person in question, who through interviews was found to be a shopper not threatening anyone, the release said. He was using his cell phone and is an acquaintance of one of the teenage girls and her parents.
The incident led to the spread on social media of reports that girls in the area had been abducted. The sheriff’s office wants to ensure the community that there have been no abductions or attempted abductions that have taken place in Henry County, the release said.
The sheriff’s office encourages anyone suspecting an emergency or public safety issue to call 9-1-1 immediately before posting information on social media. In addition, people should verify the validity of a report before sharing it on social media.
Because of the busyness of the holiday season the sheriff’s office said it has added additional patrols to the shopping and commercial areas for the month.
Minter has book signing
Martinsville native Randy Minter will have a book-signing for his first novel, “The Shrouded Sword,” at 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Franck’s Place in King’s Grant. Minter is the son of the late Marcella Winn Minter and Owen Randolph “Ran” Minter Jr. He is a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College and has studied abroad.
After a brief time in banking, he went to work for a small company in Charlotte, N.C., that specializes in storage systems. He joined the ownership group of the company and watched it grow from just three offices in North Carolina to 18 locations in nine states. He also coaches Special Olympics athletes.
Meant for teen readers, the book is about kids Ethan, Jynx and Amos trying to find a shrouded treasure in Deadmoor. Twelve-year-old Amos is a genius, and Ethan, 12, and Jynx, 10, are visiting their estranged uncle who lives in a dilapidated mansion with no TV. Ethan must crack riddles and ciphers to locate an enchanted painting that holds the clues to the treasure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.