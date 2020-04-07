The show must go on, so during this time of social distancing, Hollywood Cinema is turning into a drive-in theater on Fridays and Saturday nights.
Sixty cars should fit in the parking lot at the intersection of Commonwealth Boulevard and Virginia Avenue in Martinsville, Hollywood Cinema owner Charles Roark said, with plenty of “social distance” between them.
The movies will be shown on the side of the building, with sound transmitted to each car’s radio on an FM station.
The animated movie “Trolls World Tour” will start at 8:30 p.m., and the horror movie “Invisible Man” will start at 10 p.m. Admission to both is $7, which he set following the example of the drive-in theater in Eden, N.C.
Everyone will receive a menu upon arrival, and staff will bring concessions to the cars, Roark said.
“We’ll kind of have a big party, but still stay safe,” he said.
Roark said that his staff have been itching to get back to work. “Some of my employees really like to work,” he said. “They love the movies. Everybody’s restless and love to do something.”
It was his IT technician, Shawn Mullins, who came up with the idea, Roark said. They got a projector which had been in storage and used it to show a film on their building’s exterior.
“The building is big, 20 feet high,” Roark said. “I was able to make it at least 50 feet wide. That’s doable.”
He ordered a radio transmitter, which should arrive by Thursday, he said –and be ready to go by the weekend.
Sovah seeks cards, drawings
Sovah Health is asking the children to make creative, fun, colorful, homemade cards, letters or drawings for our patients and caregivers to brighten their days during the pandemic, because most atients are not able to have family members visit and employees are working hard.
Children are asked to draw, paint or color anything that might brighten a day of someone whose access is restricted.
Please mail all cards, letters or drawings to Sovah Health-Martinsville, Attn: Incident Command Center, 320 Hospital Dr., Martinsville, VA 24112
