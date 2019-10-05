Martinsville’s flushing schedule this week
The Martinsville Water Resources Department and Fire Department are continuing their citywide flushing of fire hydrants between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. There could be repairs to individual hydrants after flushing is completed. In addition, hydrants will be color coded to indicate how much fire flow can be obtained from each hydrant.
The schedule:
» Monday-Saturday: Northeastern portion of the City; including East Church Street from Starling Avenue to the East Corporate Limit, Commonwealth Blvd. from Fairy Street to Chatham Road, Blankenship Road, and all adjacent streets.
» Oct. 14-18: Brookdale and Spruce Streets to Parkview Avenue, Mulberry Road from Starling Ave. to Sheraton Ct., all of Rives Road and adjacent streets.
Officials say flushing may loosen sediment and leave some dingy water that should clear up in a short time. Any persistent cloudiness can usually be cleared by briefly opening all faucets in the building simultaneously.Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. The dinginess could stain clothes.
Questions can be directed to 276-403-5157.
Road work projects
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22, 2020.
» Fanny Cook Road and Max Kendall Road continue to be closed for replacement of two separate pipes. The work is estimated to take approximately three weeks. The road will be reopened for about two weeks and close again for three weeks to replace two additional pipes. The work is expected to be completed in October.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
— From wire reports
