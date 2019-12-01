Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center Direct J.R. Powell has been honored with the Governor’s EMS Award for Outstanding Contribution to EMS Telecommunications.
Powell received his award during a recent ceremony at the 40th annual Virginia EMS Symposium in Norfolk.
Powell, who has been with the call center since 1995, was one of a dozen EMS-related individuals or groups honored for their contributions to public safety.
Powell rose from dispatcher to director of the center and has worked to secure grants and implement systems, including dispatch systems, radios and texting.
His citation notes his “dedication and significant contributions to Virginia’s local, regional and state EMS systems are exceptional and greatly appreciated.”
Carter Bank promotes 2
Carter Bank & Trust in Martinsville announced two new senior vice presidents with the promotions of Accounting Operations Manager Tammy C. Ingram and Senior Finance Officer Andy Meece.
Ingram, who has been with the bank for 24 years, manages the accounting operations process to ensure accuracy, completeness and conformance with generally accepted accounting principles. A graduate of Bassett High School, she has a bachelor’s and associate’s degrees in accounting from Liberty University and Wayne Community College in Goldsboro, N.C.
Meece, also a graduate of BHS, works directly with the bank’s CFO and chief strategy officer in financial forecasting and modeling. A native of Collinsville, he holds Bachelor of Science degrees in finance and management from Virginia Tech and has completed a variety of certification programs.
Carter Bank & Trust also announced it will cut the ribbon Monday at a new branch at 129 Paul St. in Collinsville.
Meanwhile, Phyllis Karavatakis will be stepping down Jan. 1 as the bank’s president and chief banking officer and assuming a new position as its senior executive vice president for special projects. Karavatakis was the Collinsville branch’s first manager after it opened the day after Thanksgiving in 1986. Current Collinsville’s Branch Manager Jan Caudill was a teller at this time.
Medicaid enrollment assistance
MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness will host a Medicaid open enrollment open house at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at 56 W. Church St. in Martinsville to help individuals with various programs and requirements.
Since Jan. 1 more than 4,900 individuals from Martinsville and Henry County have enrolled in the New Adult Health Care, according to Department of Medical Assistance Services. This event will help them to re-evaluate their managed care coverage choices.
Medicaid open enrollment ends Dec. 30 for those enrollees (Medicaid expansion), Dec. 18 for adults enrolled in CCCC+ and runs Dec. 19-Feb. 28 for Medallion 4.0 (FAMIS) enrollees.
Representatives from the six organizations will be present to talk to enrollees about the services covered under their plans and help people better understand their benefits and access to care. There also will be an opportunity to apply for the Adult Health Care Coverage, as well as FAMIS, FAMIS Plus, Medicaid for Pregnant Women and FAMIS MOMS, the day of the event. Individuals or families interested in applying that day need to bring a Social Security number for each household member seeking coverage and proof of income for the month of November for any /all members who work or receive Social Security.
Individuals applying for the Adult Health Care must be Virginia residents between 19 and 64 years old, not already in or eligible for Medicare and meet the income requirements.
For additional information, call Ann Walker at 276-732-0509.
Local attorney recognized
The Estate & Elder Law Center of Southside Virginia PLLC announced that Managing Attorney Robert W. Haley has been named to the Virginia Business Legal Elite List for 2019. Virginia Business annually polls more than 14,000 attorneys in the commonwealth, asking them to select from their peers the best lawyers in each practice category. Haley concentrates his practice in Elder Law and Estate Planning.
Haley was the only lawyer in Southside Virginia to receive this distinction. The firm has offices in Bassett and Danville.
Salthouse campground closed
The Army Corps of Engineers on Saturday closed the Salthouse Branch Park Campground in Henry. That campground will reopen March 1 for off-season camping and will restore all services on April 1. Winter camping remains open at Goose Point Park in Bassett.
“We had over 19,000 campers at Salthouse Branch in 2018 who enjoyed many recreational opportunities on Philpott Lake” Christopher Powell, project manager for the Army Corps of Engineers said in a release announcing the closing. “People who enjoy camping during the winter months still have the opportunity to do so at our Goose Point location in Bassett.”
Since the beginning of the building of the Philpott Dam in 1948, the Army Corps of Engineers has been working to improve the natural resources around Philpott Lake, which draws About 300,000 people every year, the corps said.
Road work projects
» Lee Ford Camp Road and Soapstone Road will have intermittent traffic disruptions as AEP crews pull lines for a new power line. This work will continue through Dec. 20.
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
