Supervisors, IDA meet about jail
Members of the Henry County Board of Supervisors and the Industrial Development Authority of Henry County are getting together today for a joint meeting to discuss the new Henry County Jail.
The two bodies will convene at 3 p.m. in the fourth-floor conference room of the Henry County Administration building.
Although there is no announced agenda, the notice of the meeting said its primary purpose is to consider resolutions to the final round of financing of the jail.
Supervisors in August awarded contracts totaling $64,126,857 for construction of this 400-bed facility, including $49,074,062 to English Construction Co. of Lynchburg as general contractor.
This facility will be approximately 160,000 square feet on 30 acres at 800 DuPont Road, the site of the former DuPont plant. Construction is expected to take about two years.
Those contracts pushed total cost of the project to $76,084,515, which is roughly a quarter of 1% more than the amount originally approved by the state. The increase is mainly because of increased labor costs and uncertainties of the effect of tariffs on some supply costs.
It’s unclear how today’s meeting will affect the plans.
U.S. 220 planning meeting Thursday
Reminder that a public meeting about making U.S. 220 north of Martinsville a safer and more efficient thoroughfare will be Thursday afternoon in that same Henry County Administration Building.
The Virginia Department of Transportation’s “Route 220 Preservation and Improvement Plan” will be discussed and questions addressed at 4:30-6:30 p.m. There also were scheduled meetings for Roanoke and Rocky Mount.
VDOT says this study is designed to help the counties and cities involved identify strategies “to preserve capacity, enhance safety and support future growth” between the North Carolina border and Virginia 419 in Roanoke.
— From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.