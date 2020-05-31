The Martinsville Speedway announced Friday that Celebration 2020, scheduled for July 4, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Speedway has staged the event, which draws thousands with rides and what is called the area's "largest fireworks show," for more than 20 years.
In a release organizers said they planned to bring back the event in July 2021.
“Given the current situation in our region, it is in the best interest of public safety to cancel this year’s Celebration 2020,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in the release. “Thanks to our loyal partners who help make this event so special for our community and Henry County each year. Together we are committed to bringing back Celebration in 2021.”
Celebration 2021 is tentatively scheduled to return around the Fourth of July holiday. It will be one of the two largest non-racing events scheduled at Martinsville next year, the release said, along with the Henry County Fair slated for early fall.
Full details on both events will be forthcoming, the release said.
Bank donates food
Carter Bank & Trust, based in Martinsville, is donating $70,000 to food banks in communities throughout Virginia and North Carolina to help fill a need in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $70,000 will benefit Feeding Southwest Virginia, Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Inc., Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, Feed More, Capital Area Food Bank, Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC, Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC, Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina and Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.
“We are so grateful to Carter Bank & Trust for their commitment to the communities we serve,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Feeding Southwest Virginia – the first organization to receive the donation. “The funds come at an integral time as we deal with increased need and will allow us to serve more families throughout the duration of this pandemic.”
WiFi hot spots created
The American Electric Power Foundation is donating $30,000 to create free, public Wi-Fi hot spots at multiple locations across Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area. The hotspots are being put in place especially so that students can easily access education materials and classroom assignments from their laptops, iPads or phones if they don’t have internet access at home.
New WiFi hotspots will be established in 26 locations, including Patrick and Franklin counties.
“A large part of our territory is rural and lacks widespread internet access. This initiative will help level the playing field for our students in rural parts of Virginia. We’ll be better prepared for the future of education, whatever it holds,” Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO, said in a release announcing the donation.
The United Way of Southwest Virginia will coordinate funding for the program. The funds will pay local internet service providers for the necessary equipment and to install and maintain the hotspots and provide internet service.
Ferrum students to return
Ferrum College President David L. Johns announced that the college is making plans for its students to return to campus this fall.
College officials are seeking guidance from public health experts to develop safety and social distancing protocols for faculty, staff, and students to follow when the institution reopens.
Johns announced that the fall semester will be divided into two terms, with classes beginning on Aug. 25. Additionally, Ferrum is implementing safety measures that include smaller classes, additional grab-and-go dining options and expanding the number of single-occupancy dorm rooms.
Road projects
- A portion of Spring Road in Patrick County will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, from two-tenths of a mile from Pleasant View Drive, to replace a bridge over Laurel Branch. Detours and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open Friday.
- Parts of U.S. 220 Business in Martinsville, at its intersection with Church Street, will be closed starting this week to allow for construction of traffic islands that prevent left turns and to add a U-turn lane south of the intersection. The crossover and median on U.S. 220 at this intersection will be closed during daytime hours. There will be no left turns out of Church Street onto U.S. 220 and no left turns towards southbound U.S 220. The completion date is June.
- A project to improve safety at the intersection where U.S. 220 connects with U.S. 220 Business and Route 688 will include construction of directional islands that will prevent left turns from the intersecting roads and a left turn lane to be added for U-turns on U.S. 220 immediately south of the intersection. The completion date is scheduled for late 2020.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August 2020.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.