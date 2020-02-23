Last week for absentee voting
This is the last week to request absentee ballots and execute them if you intend to vote that way in Virginia Democratic presidential primary, which is March 3.
Tuesday is the deadline for voters to request ballots be mail by going to www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal or finding the form to mail in local voter registration offices or at www.elections.virginia.gov/forms.
Saturday is the deadline to request vote absentee ballot in person at local offices.
In-person absentee voting is available at 8:30 a.m. daily at elections offices in Henry County and Martinsville and at 8 a.m. in Patrick County. Check schedules at www.elections.virginia.gov/vro.
The deadline for returning your ballot by mail is on Election Day, March 3.
Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention, so no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot.
A list of the 20 acceptable reasons to vote absentee is available at www.elections.virginia.gov/absentee. Voters voters casting an absentee ballot either in-person or on Election Day must show an acceptable photo ID. More information can be found at www.elections.virginia.gov/registration or by calling 800-552-9745.
Griffith’s office hours
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Abingdon), whose district represents a portion of Henry County, Martinsville and Patrick County, has staff hours coming up on Wednesday. A representative will be at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St. in Stuart, at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., then at the Martinsville Municipal Building at 2-3:30.
For more information, call 276-525-1405.
Road work projects
Virginia DOT has alerted motorists of these projects underway in Henry and Patrick counties:
» Installation will begin in the next few weeks for a two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, one just north of Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
» Lee Ford Camp Road and Soapstone Road will have intermittent traffic disruptions as AEP crews work on the power lines. Work will continue through March 1.
» Work continues — and the completion deadline has been extended — in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
Staff reports
