Longwood program helps PHCC pantry
For the month of November, the Patriot Pantry – the student food pantry at Patrick Henry Community College – will be fully stocked though a sponsorship with Longwood University’s education and social work programs at New College Institute.
The Follett Higher Education Group also has offered to match the Longwood programs’ contributions as part of its Virginia Community College Schools Hunger Project for a combined total of $1,000.
This will buy non-perishable food items as well as staples such as shampoo and dish soap. The pantry serves about 75 students each semester in a year, a release about the program said. According to data collected by Temple University and Wisconsin HOPE Lab, 42% of community college students in the U.S. are food insecure.
“We are very excited to be partnering with Longwood University at NCI to battle food insecurity on our campus. Next to transportation, hunger is one of our largest barriers to retention and completion,” Student Success Center Director and pantry manager Christy Tilley said in a release.
Tourism gift program
VisitMartinsville is launching a holiday shopping initiative Tuesday to promote some of the unique products and experiences available in Martinsville-Henry County.
This advent calendar-styled campaign will debut on the VisitMartinsville Facebook page and for the next 25 days reveal a unique local item. There also will be giveaways.
“We want to increase the awareness of the unique products and experiences available here in Martinsville – Henry County, VA”, Beth Stinnett, assistant director of tourism said in a release announcing the program.
Averett adds program
Averett University, in collaboration with the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, announced a Master of Science in applied healthcare data analytics program to begin online in January.
Averett launched a master’s in applied data analytics in the fall 2018 term, and this program is an expansion of that, teaching students to use data and analytics to solve major problems facing the industry, It is designed for working professionals, and a release said it could be completed in two years.
Road work projects
» Lee Ford Camp Road and Soapstone Road will have intermittent traffic disruptions as AEP crews pull lines for a new power line. This work will continue through Dec. 20.
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
— From staff reports
