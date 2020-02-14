A head-on collision on Va. 57 in Pittsylvania County early Wednesday killed a driver from Martinsville, the Virginia State Police reported.
The wreck happened at 5:12 a.m. as an eastbound 2016 Honda Civic crossed the center line just west of Deer Haven Drive and slammed into a westbound 1996 Dodge Ram 1500, the report said.
Quintez D. Nibblett, 27, of Martinsville was the driver whose vehicle crossed the center line.
Nibblett and and Michael K. Pickral, 51, of Chatham died at the scene.
Each man wore a seat belt, the report said.
No passengers were involved.
The crash remains under investigation.
Burn ban starts Saturday
The statewide seasonal burn ban goes into effect on Saturday.
The ban affects open-air burning before 4 p.m. that occurs within 300 feet of woodlands. The ban continues through April 30.
Martinsville city fire code also requires that all open-air burning be completed by 8 p.m. There is a danger that fire can spread during this time frame because of higher winds, lower relative humidity and extremely dry fuels on the forest floor.
All outdoor fires shall be attended at all times.
For more info, call 276-403-5325.
PHCC alumni deadline
Today is the deadline to nominate candidates for the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation’s 14th annual Distinguished Alumni Awards.
Nominees must have graduated with a degree or certificate or taken a minimum of 24 credit hours from PHCC and must have demonstrated success within their chosen career or field of expertise, given significant community-based services, and be able to attend the awards ceremony slated for May 1 at the Chatmoss Country Club.
To access the alumni nomination forms visit www.patrickhenryfoundation.com, under the “Helpful Links” section; visit the Foundation Office in the Frith Building on PHCC’s campus; or contact Letitia Pulliam at 276-656-0250 or at lpulliam@patrickhenry.edu.
