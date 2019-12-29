The city of Martinsville will recycle your fresh-cut Christmas trees by grinding them into mulch to be used by Gateway Streetscape Foundation on various plant beds throughout the community.
Beginning Monday and continuing through Jan. 16, city employees will pick up trees placed at the backs of curbs. There is no need to call to schedule pickup.
After Jan. 17, though, a pickup will have to be scheduled through the city’s bulk Item pickup by calling 276-403-5419.
Citizens also can deliver the trees directly to the Martinsville Jail Annex (city farm) on Clearview Drive. Signs will be posted for the drop-off site.
Supervisors set org meeting
The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet at 5 p.m. Friday to select the board's chair and vice chair for this year and set dates for each month's meetings.
Jim Adams is the outgoing chair and Debra Buchanan the vice chair.
Other items to be considered are the adoption of bylaws for 2020, the date of the annual planning session and renewal of financing for the Patriot Centre Shell Building.
The meeting will be in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building.
Griffith sets traveling office dates
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Abingdon), whose Ninth District includes Patrick County and part of Henry County, has set the schedule for this staff to visit and meet with the public.
On Jan. 22, a staff member will be at the Patrick County Administration Building in Stuart at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and at the Bassett Historical Center in Bassett at 2:30-4.
In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a County’s or City’s schools are closed, then its office hours will be closed as well.
For questions or to schedule an appointment time, you can call 540-381-5671 or 276-525-1405.
Marketing course at PHCC
Longwood University’s small business development center is planning 1-day courses on marketing small businesses at Patrick Henry Community College’s campuses in both Martinsville and Stuart.
These programs are said to be crash courses on how to brand, position and market a small business, focusing on digital channels, websites, social media and email campaigns, led by Ilsa Loeser of Letterpres Communications.
Both classes are on Jan. 9, at 10 a.m.-noon in Stuart and 3-5 p.m. in Martinsville. The program is free, but registration is required by contacting by visiting clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=91400004
Road work projects
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.