More than 200 attended Saturday’s 14th annual Martinsville City Public Schools Endowment Fund Gala at New College Institute, a release from the school system said.
The gala helps to raise money for instructional grants that provide educational opportunities to students that otherwise be possible in a school’s budget.
The amount collected on Saturday has not been released, but the fund has awarded $31,559 and 22 instructional grants this year and $148,000 for more than 180 grants since it began in 2007, the release said. The fund is a component of the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Virginia.
Programs earning grants this year include: Tackfully Teamed Horseback Riding; Make Fifth-Graders Better Readers & Comprehenders; Robotics for Our Youngest Learners; “Dot, Dot, Dash…Ozobot!;” updating the library space and collection; Lighting the Way for Early Learners; “Jack Tales;” Cooking it Up – Mexican Style; Mosaic Stepping Stones; books and Literacy in the art room; “Enhancing Literature Through Theater;” “Leveled Classroom Libraries;” authentic, decodable books for struggling readers; “See it Grow to Learn;” books in every kindergarten home; classroom library; “Foster a Love of Reading Through a Class Library!;” “Engaged Readers are Engaged Learners;” book clubs; and “Too Bee or Not to BeeBot.”
Patrick schools get gift
Patrick County Public School System recently announced a gift in the amount of $510,000 in memory of Martin F. “Fill” Clark and Hazel Young Clark.
“Fill” Clark, a veteran of World War II, was Patrick County’s commonwealth’s attorney for 28 years and served in several community and civic organizations. Hazel Young Clark was a second grade teacher for the past three decades at Stuart Elementary School and a committed volunteer at the local hospital, nursing home and her church.
From that, $100,000 will be set aside to construct a state-of-the-art baseball/ softball fieldhouse, which will be named in Fill’s honor.
And $10,000 was planned for the high school library.
The remaining funds were designed to give each fulltime teacher in Patrick County a $2000 bonus.
‘Sister Act’ cast announced
The cast of the Patriot Players’ 33rd production, “Sister Act,” has been announced.
Verlyria Ellington will play Deloris Van Cartier; Linda Via will play Mother Superior; Anne Everheart will play Sister Mary Robert; and Chris Everhart will play Monsignor O’Hara.
Brian Witcher will play Curtis Jackson, Brian Lane will portray Eddie Soutehr, and Michael Arthur will play T.J. Ashley Diaz will be Paola; Bonnie Favero will be Sister Mary Lazarus; Sarah Foley will portray Sister Mary Patrick; Morgan Young will be Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours; Kimberly Hairston will be Michelle; and YeAria Wells will be Tina.
Members of the Ensemble will be Angel Cassell, Anna Beach, Chelsea Baker, Clifford Hoffman, Heather Hoffman, Janeka Hairston, Kimberly Everhart, Kimberly Miles, Krista Martin, Megan Greytak, Ophelia Griggs, Rhonda Hopkins, Taylor Hundley, Veronica Favero, Whitney Ston and Zoe Kirk
Devin Pendleton is the director. Brett Roden is the music director; Jane Leizer is the choreographer; Emma Weatherley is the resident designer; and Shauna Hines is the technical director.
The character Joey has not been cast, and there is no stage manager yet.
“Sister Act” will run April 16-18 and 23-25 at 7 p.m. and April 19 and 26 at 2 p.m. in the Walker Fine Arts Theatre at Patrick Henry Community College.
Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.