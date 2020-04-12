NCI has 4 new hires
» New College Institute has announced four recent additions to its staff, and one of them is home-grown.
Chris Niblett, NCI’s human resources & board relations coordinator, actually earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration through NCI’s partnership with Averett University. She was among the first group of students to take advantage of staying in Martinsville while earning her degree, and she also has an MBA from Averett.
“I am honored to provide services for NCI, who in turn, provided me with the opportunity to further my education right here at home,” Niblett said.
She will oversee employment policies in compliance with the Virginia Department of Human Resources Management. She has 14 years of experience around Virginia.
Other new hires:
» Brian Stanley is the event and facility coordinator, providing administrative and office management in the daily operations, day-to-day management for all academic class scheduling and space assignments at all NCI locations and facilitation of all NCI events, including the LIFE program. Stanley worked for MHC After 3 at Patrick Henry Community College and is a native of Henry County. He earned a bachelor of arts in psychology, public policy & community service from Emory & Henry College and is pursuing two graduate degrees at Liberty University.
Rebekah Hughes is NCI’s website marketing administrator, in which she will manage the website and work on branding and marketing strategies. A graduate of James Madison University with a degree in communications/journalism, Hughes has more than 20 years of experience with websites and marketing. She and her husband of 21 years have three sons — all currently pursuing careers in the military.
Chris McDonald serves as the student engagement specialist and helps NCI expand the number of students participating in its programs, including outreach and assistance.
Crabtree named
to ADA Council
» Dr. Mark A. Crabtree, managing partner of Martinsville Smiles, has been appointed to the Council on Government Affairs of the American Dental Association. He will represent Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina for a 4-year term. The council recommends policies for federal legislative and regulatory issues and assists local and state dental associations. Crabtree is a former member of the ADA’s House of Delegates and has been president of the Virginia Dental Association and the Virginia Board of Dentistry. He also is a former mayor of Martinsville, past president of the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and a trustee of the Virginia Museum of Natural History. He began his dental practice in Martinsville in 1985 after graduating from Wake Forest University and the VCU School of Dentistry.
Road projects
» Work began March 18 on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and he addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
Work continues — and the completion deadline has been extended — in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August. Beginning Mnday a portion of Deer Run Road in Patrick County will be closed to through traffic between Fawn Road and the Franklin County Line for two bridge replacements. During this time, a detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by April 24.
A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek.
There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.