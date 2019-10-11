Outstanding vets sought
Nominations are being accepted for "Outstanding Military Veteran" in Martinsville and Henry County.
Nomination forms are available at www.martinsville-va.gov and www.hencountyva.gov and also available at the City Municipal Building and County Administrator's Office. All nominations must be received at the city manager's office or county administrator's Office by 5 p.m. Friday
The winner will be announced at the Veterans Day Service at HJDB Event Center at 6 p.m. Nov. 11.
Questions should be directed to the city manager's office or the county administrator's office.
Senior symposium slated for Stuart
The Patrick County Long Term Care Committee is presenting its first Senior Symposium at 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the Hooker Building in Stuart. The event is free and features topics of interest to seniors. The first 100 people to register will receive a free boxed lunch as well. Register by calling the Reynolds Homestead at 276-694-7181.
Speakers and their topics include Sara Phillips, Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, “Advanced Directives: 5 Wishes”; Annette Clark, Alzheimer’s Association, “Is it Normal Aging or Is It Dementia?”; Donna Allen, Southern Area Agency on Aging, “Matter of Balance and Chronic Disease Self-Management”; Deborah Bell, Office of the Virginia Attorney General, “Scams Targeting Seniors” and Kesha Dodson, Southern Area Agency on Aging, “Medicare Enrollment, 2019.”
Martinsville’s flushing schedule this week
The Martinsville Water Resources Department and Fire Department are continuing their citywide flushing of fire hydrants between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. There could be repairs to individual hydrants after flushing is completed. In addition, hydrants will be color coded to indicate how much fire flow can be obtained from each hydrant.
The schedule:
» Monday-Oct 25: Entire Southside portion of the City (south of the Norfolk & Southern railroad), including Memorial Boulevard, Askin St, Starling Ave, Forest St, Rivermont Hts, and all adjacent streets.
» Oct. 28-Nov. 1: Mulberry Road and all adjacent streets from Sam Lions Trail to the end, including Sam Lions Trail and Corn Tassel Trail from Mulberry Road to Lake Lanier. Industrial Park Dr, Frith Dr, and Fontaine Dr.
» Nov. 4-8: Spruce St from Parkview Ave to the eastern Corporate Limit, including Brookdale St from Parkview to Spruce, Indian Trail and Corn Tassel Trail from Spruce to Lake Lanier, Sam Lions Trail from Lake Lanier to the end of Country Club Drive, and all adjacent Streets.
Officials say flushing may loosen sediment and leave some dingy water that should clear up in a short time. Any persistent cloudiness can usually be cleared by briefly opening all faucets in the building simultaneously.Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. The dinginess could stain clothes.
Questions can be directed to 276-403-5157.
Road work projects
» Max Kendall Road will be closed to through traffic from the Franklin County line to North Fork Road for a pipe replacement. Weather permitting, this project is expected to be completed by Nov. 8. There are detours and directional signs posted for the public.
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22, 2020.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
