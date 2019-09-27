Parker named to Virginia arts board
Barbara Parker, a former director of programs for Piedmont Arts, has been appointed as a commissioner with the Virginia Commission for the Arts.
Parker operates the For Alison Foundation, which provides funding and scholarships to students in the arts, and is named after her late daughter, Alison Parker, the television news person who was shot and killed.
The previous commissioner for this region was Toy Cobbe, a former executive director of Piedmont Arts.
The Virginia Commission for the Arts is the state agency that supports the arts through funding from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts. The commission, which was created in 1968, has 13 commissioners who serve 5-year terms as appointed by the governor and confirmed by the General Assembly. There also is a network of advisory panels.
Sentencing scheduled for Martinsville doctor
Dr. Joel Smithers, found guilty this spring in U.S. District Court on 861 drug charges related to prescriptions written out of his medical practice in Martinsville, is scheduled to be sentenced this week by District Court Judge James P. Jones in Abingdon,
The sentencing hearing, which was delayed in July, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Abingdon. There was no reason given why the sentencing had been postponed.
Smithers, 36, is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years and a maximum of life in federal prison and fines of more than $200 million.
A jury spent eight days hearing testimony and took seven hours of deliberation earlier this year to find Smithers guilty of one count of maintaining a place for the purpose of illegally distributing controlled substances, one count of possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances, and 859 counts of illegally prescribing Schedule II controlled substances. The jury also found that the oxycodone and oxymorphone Smithers prescribed to a woman from West Virginia caused her death.
Smithers, who had been living in Greensboro, N.C., in 2015 opened an osteopathic medicine office on Commonwealth Boulevard in Martinsville. He was charged formally in August 2017.
Martinsville’s flushing program to continue
Martinsville is continuing the citywide flushing of fire hydrants that began last month as part of an annual maintenance program.
The Water Resources Department and Fire Department will continue flushing between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. There could be repairs on individual hydrants after flushing is completed. In addition, hydrants will be color coded to indicate how much fire flow can be obtained from each hydrant.
The schedule:
- Monday-Saturday: All areas west of Market St and north of the railroad; including West Church Street, Fayette Street to the West Corporate Limit, Memorial Blvd from the railroad to the North Corporate Limit, and all adjacent streets.
- Oct. 7-11: Northeastern portion of the City; including East Church Street from Starling Avenue to the East Corporate Limit, Commonwealth Blvd. from Fairy Street to Chatham Road, Blankenship Road, and all adjacent streets.
- Oct. 14-18: Brookdale and Spruce Streets to Parkview Avenue, Mulberry Road from Starling Ave. to Sheraton Ct., all of Rives Road and adjacent streets.
Officials say flushing may loosen sediment and leave some dingy water that should clear up in a short time. Any persistent cloudiness can usually be cleared by briefly opening all faucets in the building simultaneously.
Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. The dinginess could stain clothes.
Questions can be directed to 276-403-5157.
Road work projects
Road closures and detours in place in Henry and Patrick counties this week:
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22, 2020.
- Fanny Cook Road and Max Kendall Road continue to be closed for replacement of two separate pipes. The work is estimated to take approximately three weeks. The road will be reopened for about two weeks and close again for three weeks to replace two additional pipes. The work is expected to be completed in October.
- A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
