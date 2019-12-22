BRIEFLY
Parker new VP of Fortress
Timothy D. Parker has been appointed vice president of Fortress Wood Products, a division of The Lester Group in Martinsville.
Parker joins Fortress from BlueLinx, where he was general manager in Raleigh. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the building materials industry in the Southeast, a release by the company said.
“Tim is an engaging leader who is experienced in managing businesses,” Jay Dickens, president of The Lester Group, said in a release announcing Parker’s appointment. “He is a strategic thinker who makes things happen and is well respected by customers in the building materials industry.”
Fortress Wood Products, with three facilities in North Carolina, manufactures and distributes pressure-treated lumber and board stock for commercial and residential building. applications in the Mid-Atlantic states.
Parker is a native of High Point, N.C., and he had his wife, Debi, have two adult children.
Bassett to lead furniture group
John E. “Jeb” Bassett, chief operating officer/senior vice president of Bassett Furniture Industries in Bassett, was elected 2020 chair of the American Home Furnishings Alliance Board of Directors during that organization’s recent annual meeting. He takes over Jan.1.
AHFA is based in High Point and represents more than 230 furniture manufacturers and distributors and about 150 suppliers.
Marketing course at PHCC
Longwood University’s small business development center is planning one-day courses on marketing small businesses at Patrick Henry Community College’s campuses in both Martinsville and Stuart.
These programs are said to be crash courses on how to brand, position and market a small business, focusing on digital channels, websites, social media and email campaigns, led by Ilsa Loeser of Letterpres Communications.
Both classes are on Jan. 9, at 10 a.m.-noon in Stuart and 3-5 p.m. in Martinsville. The program is free, but registration is required by contacting by visiting clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=91400004
Dalton award nominees sought
Friday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for nominations for the 19th annual Jack Dalton Community Service Award, which is presented to the resident of who “best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service,” a release from Henry County said.
Nominations should be based on the candidates’ personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping promote the quality of life in Henry County. Nominees must have primarily performed the service for which they are being nominated within the calendar year 2019.
All nominations must be submitted online or using the approved nomination form, which can be found at www.henrycountyva.gov.
Road work projects
» Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to off load equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is May 22.
» A portion of Old Mill Road in Patrick County remains closed for a bridge replacement over Spoon Creek. There are detours and posted signs to guide motorists. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
From staff reports
