The Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia recently made a grant to the Patrick Henry Community College Foundation from an anonymous donation of $30,000 that PHCC will use to pay for its current tiny house project and updates to its Advanced Manufacturing Mobile Training Lab.
That mobile training lab is a 38-foot, fifth-wheel trailer that takes the classroom to the student. The lab can be used for introductory training courses to K12 partners as well as customized training for employers. It had been partially paid for by
the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and the Higher Education Equipment Trust Fund. PHCC said in a release that it plans to use $13,000 from the donation to update the lab for this fall.
The remaining $17,000 will be used for the construction trades tiny house project in which students construct an entire tiny house. The house will include air conditioning, plumbing, and electricity. The grant will provide funding to purchase a flatbed trailer, materials and appliances to complete the house. The goal is to sell the home to help pay for the construction program.
“The foundation is proud to support PHCC in its training initiatives in developing a highly-skilled workforce. The tiny house and the Advanced Manufacturing Mobile Training Lab will be wonderful assets in our community,” April Haynes, regional vice president for the foundation said in a release.
AmeriCorps recruiting in Martinsville, region
The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research is seeking applicants for more than 40 AmeriCorps positions at various sites in Martinsville and Danville and in Halifax and Pittsylvania counties. Full-time and part-time opportunities are available and include multiple benefits, such as like tuition assistance and a stipend.
Candidates may view a complete list of descriptions and apply at the AmeriCorpsjobs site or attend a recruitment event at 1-4 p.m. Thursday at IALR.
The positions are part of two AmeriCorps programs administered by IALR. The Dan River Year AmeriCorps program builds the area’s literacy and STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) capacity through community engagement, K-12 and higher education student mentorship/tutoring, and other activities. The ServeIT AmeriCorps program fosters computer science and digital literacy, and serves as a pre-apprenticeship program to members.
These positions are year-long commitments, beginning Sept. 3, and include training in appropriate and various programs and disciplines.
Those attending the recruitment meeting on Thursday should bring a resume and be prepared for on-site interviews. The computer lab will be available for those who need to update a resume, and current AmeriCorps members will talk about their experiences.
Candidates should be age 18 or older, a U.S. citizen or legal resident, have a GED or high school diploma and have a strong interest in K-12 education and IT/computer science.
For general information visit ialr.org/americorps or contact Dana Silicki at 434-766-6729 or dana.silicki@ialr.org. For more about the recruitment event, contact Jessica Beebe at 434-766-6745 or jessica.beebe@ialr.org.
Final day of tax holiday
The annual statewide Virginia Sales Tax Holiday, when you don’t have to pay state sales tax on back-to-school supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items and Energy Smart and WaterSense products, concludes at 11:59 p.m. today.
There are limits: School supplies, for instance, can’t cost more than $20 per item, and clothing and footwear are limited to $100. Other items and limits include portable generators ($1,000), chainsaws ($350) and qualified appliances ($2,500).
For a full list of qualifying items, visit www.virginia.tax.gov/virginia-sales-tax-holiday.