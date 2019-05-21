PHCC, DCC create machining partnership
Patrick Henry Community College Board on Monday approved unanimously a new 3-semester program for precision machining.
The program, to launch this fall, will work as the first portion of a 2-year program that is offered at Danville Community College.
Officials from PHCC said in a release that creating this transfer pathway to DCC will make a high-demand, well-paying career more accessible residents in Henry and Patrick counties.
“By starting at PHCC, Martinsville, Henry, and Patrick County residents can stay local for all but two semesters of this two-year program,” Justin Durden, PHCC’s adjunct faculty for the program, said in the release. “They can take advantage of local scholarships and get two certificates and two credentials without having to leave town.”
Skills for precision machining are said to be in high demand. PHCC says that within a 75-mile radius of Martinsville 100 such jobs go unfilled after every graduation cycle. PHCC projects about 60 people a year would complete the program.
Skilled precision machinists can make more than $40,000 a year, which matches the median household income in Henry County.
Those enrolled in precision machining develop skills in computer drafting and detailed metalworking to create custom parts.
“There are more job opportunities than there are graduates, and there are new companies coming locating in this area every year,” Durden said in the release. “This high demand means that many students receive job offers before they even graduate.”
Mustangs need host families
The Martinsville Mustangs are looking for families to host the 30 players who will who will be playing for their baseball team this summer, starting today. These players are college students who are prohibited from accepting living expenses.
Host families typically are retired individuals, parents with young children up to teenagers and baseball fans. Their commitment is Wednesday through Aug. 17, and housing must be a clean, safe bedroom and bathroom and access to laundry equipment. Players provide their own transportation.
Volunteer families receive two season tickets for each player hosted, access to special events and recognition.
If you are interested, call 276-403-5250 or email info@martinsvillemustangs.com.