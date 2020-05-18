PHCC distributes CARES funding
Patrick Henry Community College sent notices to almost 900 of its students to expect a check in the mail.
PHCC received $741,862 from the U.S. Department of Education’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will be distributing 100% of those funds to students, the school said in a release. These funds are meant to provide support to students for financial burdens caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CARES Act detailed how each school would allocate the funds according to a formula weighted by the number of full-time equivalent enrollment of Pell-eligible recipients. This formula also took into account the total population of the school and the number of students who were not enrolled exclusively online before the coronavirus outbreak.
“This money will be a huge help to our students –and for some, it will be meeting a critical need – as such, our team is working to get the money into our students’ hands as quickly as possible,” PHCC President Angeline Godwin said in the release.
Being eligible for this money will depend on a number of factors, with the biggest being FAFSA completion, the release said. Students who have not completed the FAFSA for the 2019/2020 academic year will have until May 26 to do so. Students also must have been enrolled in at least one face-to-face class and at least six credit hours at PHCC on March 13. To see a complete list of eligibility requirements, visit www.patrickhenry.edu/caresact
Students who are eligible to receive the funding should expect a check or a direct deposit of more than $500 within the next few weeks. Students who were eligible for the spring funding will also receive a second smaller disbursement of funds when they take summer courses at PHCC and a third disbursement of funds when they take fall classes. The exact dates for the second and third dispersals have not been determined. Students do not need to apply for any of these funds.
County budget hearing
The Henry County Board of Supervisors will meet tonight at 7 for a public hearing on their 2020-21, in the Summerlin Board Room of the Henry County Administration Building.
Supervisors will hear public comments that may have been received regarding the proposed school and county budgets. No comments will be taken from the floor. Supervisors are slated to approve those budgets on May 26. All social distancing rules will be in place for the meeting. A video will be available on the county’s YouTube channel shortly after the conclusion of the meeting.
