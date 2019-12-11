Cast announced for ‘Piano Bar’
The cast has been announced for TheatreWorks Community Players’ “Piano Bar,” which will be presented at 7 p.m. Jan. 9.
“Piano Bar,” directed by Joanie McPeak, is a show in which Ann Nichols will play piano as the cast members, in various combination, sing a variety of songs.
Singers will be Bryan Dunn, Sarah Foley, Terri Mills, Michael Palmer, Briana Tatum, Michelle Johnson-Epps, Michelle Graham, Brittney Palmer, Demi Richardson and Jim Woods.
Clif Jones will be the emcee.
The show will be held in the Black Box Theatre at 44 Franklin St., Martinsville.
Speedway generates donations
Martinsville Speedway announced that its 25th annual Toy Drive to benefit Grace Network at Martinsville Speedway last Friday generated more than $15,000 and 500 toys in donations.
People could donate a new toy or $20 to drive their personal vehicles around the track or pay $60 to ride with Speedway President Clay Campbell in a 2-seater NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race truck.
“This was another great year for the Toy Drive,” Campbell said. “We had a great time and I want to also thank Ken Schrader for allowing us to use his race truck to help raise a lot of money for Grace Network.”
In addition to the hundreds of individuals who donated, Appalachian Electric Power (AEP), Bassett Furniture and Patrick Henry Community College all made significant contributions to the Toy Drive.
C-PEG boot-camp applications
The Martinsville- Henry County Chamber of Commerce’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) is launching its application process for 2020 for Startup Martinsville-Henry County, an entrepreneurial mentoring program with an 8-week entrepreneurial boot-camp program for startups and 4-week boot-camp for growing companies.
The application process is competitive and requires that applicants agree to the program guidelines. Jan. 7 is the application deadline. The application is available at www.martinsville.com/startup.
Since it began in 2015 this program has graduated 153 individuals and awarded 32 businesses with more than $191,000 in cash and in-kind funding. These businesses have created more than $1.151 million in new capital investment and created 113 new jobs.
Snow in the forecast?
Have you seen the forecast for next week? The 4-letter S-word could be part of it: Snow.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is alerting motorists that the forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning snow is a possibility and that roads may be affected. No major accumulation is expected.
For more information on winter weather travel, vist www.virginiadot.org/travel/snow.asp.
— From staff reports
