Key projects on supervisors’ agenda
Henry County Board of Supervisors will have double-header meetings today – at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – with a closed session worked in between.
Among the items to be discussed are contracts for three key projects: the planned Henry County Jail, another for the Lake Philpott Marina and roads to feed into the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre.
There was no specific cost announced for the jail project, but supervisors will review the bids submitted in response to their requests for them published earlier this year.
The marina and roads contracts present just less than $250,000 combined.
There are various other approvals for appropriations – including grants from The Harvest Foundation and others – and expenditures.
All sessions are in the Summerlin Room in the Henry County Administration Building.
Arts show opens in Stuart
Bull Mountain Arts Hosts Show at the Creative Arts Center
Patrick County arts organization Bull Mountain Arts has opened an exhibition at the Creative Arts Center in Stuart that will continue through Sept. 4. The show includes paintings, pottery, fiber and glass works.
The public is invited for the official opening at 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, and refreshments will be served. Visitors can speak with members of Bull Mountain, a group dedicated to promoting visual arts.
Its meetings are each Monday at 2 at the Creative Arts Center. For more information email greencat@embarqmail.com.
Warner in Martinsville
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner will stop in Martinsville Tuesday as part of a week-long trip across Virginia, including stops in Lynchburg, Chatham and Danville on Monday and Roanoke on Tuesday.
He will speak with leaders from local businesses and the Martinsville-Henry Chamber of Commerce at the New College Institute in Martinsville.
Casting call for film
Martinsville-based filmmaker Derek Young, who specializes in the horror genre, has scheduled a casting call for his fifth film, “The Wright Family,” which will be in production in November.
The movie is scheduled to be shot in Henry and Franklin counties, with some scenes at Bassett High School.
Open audition will be at 6-9 p.m. Sept. 26 at Patrick Henry Community College. Young said because of the number of people needed for the film, those who attend the audition will have a good shot at being cast.
