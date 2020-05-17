The Henry County Board of Supervisors will have a public hearing on their 2020-21 budget at 7 p.m. Monday in the Summerlin Board Room of the Henry County Administration building.
The purpose of the meeting will be to hear public comments that may have been received regarding the proposed school and county budgets. No comment will be taken from the floor.
County residents can share input via budget2020@co.henry.va.us or 276-634-4699. Those comments will be read into the minutes at Monday's meeting.
Supervisors are slated to approve the school and county budgets on May 26.
Because of uncertainty about the pandemic’s economic impact, supervisors are considering a “bare bones” budget of $157,204,902 for the upcoming fiscal year, which starts July 1. It does not include raises that had been planned for county and school employees, and capital improvements have been put on hold.
Still that total is 4.2% more than the current year budget of $150,808,768. Most of the increase comes from the school system, which had been slated to receive an additional $3.5 million in state funding during the next two years; however, the General Assembly passed that budget before COVID-19 hit Virginia, so numbers likely will change.
All social distancing rules will be in place for the meeting. A video will be available on the County’s YouTube channel shortly after the conclusion of the meeting.
Memorial Day program set
The pandemic will play a role but won't keep the community from its annual Memorial Day celebation at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.
U.S. Rep Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be the keynote speaker for the program that starts at 10 a.m. on May 25. A wreath will be laid on the grave of Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Keen McMillian, who went missing in South Korea in 1951 and was buried in Martinsville in 2016.
This outdoor event will observe appropriate social distancing, organizers Danny Turner and W.C. Fowlkes said.
New food person at STEP
Carolyn Simmons of Critz has been named senior and food services director at Solutions That Empower People, a nonprofit community action agency based in Rocky Mount that also serves Patrick County and Martinsville. STEP oversees Head Start and Meals on Wheels, just to name two programs.
Simmons will oversee both the Senior Services program (Meals on Wheels, senior cafés and transportation) and the Food Service program (providing meals to STEP’s LIFES Academy in Franklin County, and the Early Head Start/Head Start program as well as the seniors program in both Franklin and Patrick counties).
She joined STEP in 2010 as kitchen manager at the Stuart site and worked in various roles in Stuart and Rocky Mount. She previously worked for the kitchen at Patrick County High School.
She holds ServSafe certification and is School Nutrition Certified.
Road projects
- Parts of U.S. 220 Business at its intersection with Church Street will be closed starting this week to allow for construction of traffic islands that prevent left turns and to add a U-turn lane south of the intersection. The crossover and median on U.S. 220 at this intersection will be closed during daytime hours. There will be no left turns out of Church Street onto U.S. 220 and no left turns towards southbound U.S 220. The completion date is June.
- A project to improve safety at the intersection where U.S. 220 connects with U.S. 220 Business and Route 688 will include construction of directional islands that will prevent left turns from the intersecting roads and a left turn lane to be added for U-turns on U.S. 220 immediately south of the intersection. The completion date is scheduled for late 2020.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August 2020.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
